A new era of agri-finance and trading has arrived, and Nedbank Agribusiness is proud to announce a game-changing collaboration with PrysWys, South Africa’s leading online agri-input marketplace. This collaboration not only offers finance solutions to farmers and producers, but also convenient agricultural input purchases directly via the PrysWys online platform.

With input costs rising and farmers facing the cost price squeeze, this collaboration makes it easier to purchase affordable, quality agricultural inputs like fertiliser, seed, livestock feed, and fuel in a manner that sustains profitability.

‘This alliance between PrysWys and Nedbank supports Nedbank’s imperative to stimulate intra-South African trade through finance while providing efficiency and convenience for farmers,’ says Desry Lesele, senior manager for agribusiness client value propositions at Nedbank Commercial Banking. ‘While Nedbank provides the funding for the agricultural inputs, PrysWys simplifies the procurement process by connecting farmers directly with trusted suppliers at wholesale prices.’

Lesele adds that the unique combination of technological innovation and environmental and social impact that PrysWys represents made it the logical choice for a meaningful collaboration with Nedbank. ‘For us at Nedbank, it’s clear that technology, efficiency, innovation, and sustainability are the major factors contributing towards transitioning the South African agricultural sector to a resilient future. By collaborating with PrysWys, we are making finance and sustainable solutions more accessible to farmers across all demographics. And linking buyers and sellers directly streamlines the agricultural value chain and reduces inefficiencies, resulting in cost savings and higher income for producers while reducing wastage and carbon emissions.’

PrysWys, which is powered by SwiftVEE, is an online platform designed to simplify the purchase of agricultural inputs for farmers. It connects farmers directly with trusted suppliers, offering a streamlined and user-friendly experience. By using PrysWys, farmers can request quotes, compare prices, and place orders for various agricultural inputs such as fertilisers, seed, and livestock feed. Now, with Nedbank’s support, farmers can access finance for these inputs with just a few clicks on the PrysWys online platform.

‘This collaboration isn’t just about finance; it’s about reinventing value chains through technology,’ says Russel Luck, CEO of SwiftVEE. ‘Whether you want price transparency to ensure you’re not over-paying at your local retailer or need scarce agricultural inputs that are unavailable in your area, PrysWys ensures you get trusted inputs at the most affordable prices. By providing finance for these purchases, Nedbank has proved that it sees money differently. We’re incredibly proud of the collaboration between PrysWys and Nedbank as it demonstrates how much value can be unlocked for all stakeholders when market leaders join forces to innovate.’

What farmers get

Access to wholesale input pricing.

Guidance from the expert team at PrysWys.

Easily accessible finance directly through the PrysWys platform.

Hassle-free ordering and delivery through PrysWys.

Go to the Nedbank or SwiftVEE/PrysWys stands at NAMPO to learn more, or download the PrysWys app: pryswys.com