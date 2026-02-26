Mardouw Olive Estate smashes records, ranked #24 globally

Mardouw Olive Estate Becomes Highest-Ranked South African Producer Ever, Defeating Mediterranean Giants to Reach Top 25 Worldwide

In an unprecedented achievement for African agriculture, Mardouw Olive Estate has been ranked #24 in the 2025 EVOO World Rankings – the highest position ever achieved by a South African producer and a milestone that places the nation firmly among the world’s elite olive oil countries at #12 globally.

The achievement is particularly remarkable given that South Africa produces just 1.6 million litres of olive oil annually – less than 1% of global production – while competing against Mediterranean powerhouses like Spain, Italy, and Greece that collectively control 95% of the world market.

A 25-Year Dream Realized

“We had this dream 25 years ago to produce world-class Extra Virgin Olive Oil and show the world what South Africa can do,” said André and Marijke Verder, Founders & Owners of Mardouw Olive Estate. “This ranking proves that a consistent, quality-first approach can overcome any disadvantage of scale. We’re competing with centuries-old Mediterranean estates, and we’re winning.”

2025: A Record-Breaking Year

“Mardouw’s world ranking was earned through an extraordinary sweep of international competitions around the globe. It was extra prestigious winning in Rome, Italy with a couple of gold awards and Beste International Award (Southern Hemisphere). This global # 24 position is a testimony to our dedication to quality, sustainability, and innovation,” said Gerbrand Nijman, CEO of Mardouw Olive Estate. “We own our olive press, which ensures complete control from tree to bottle. The same-day pressing protocol preserves volatile aroma compounds and antioxidants – particularly polyphenols – that give our oil its superior technical integrity.”

During Mardouw’s celebration function Minister Dr. Ivan Meyer, Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism “expressed his pride in Mardouw’s achievements and its significant contribution to the growing export of SA products.”

Implications for South African Agriculture

Mardouw’s achievement signals a broader trend: South African EVOO producers are consistently outperforming their market share at international competitions. In 2025, multiple South African estates

earned top 10 placements globally. Nijman added. “This ranking puts South Africa on the map as a

serious player in the premium EVOO market.”