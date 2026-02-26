BITEC Bangkok – Theme: “Farm. Farmer. Future.” – Germany as official partner country – Eight international pavilions – Comprehensive conference and knowledge transfer program

(DLG). Under the guiding theme “Farm. Farmer. Future.”, AGRITECHNICA ASIA and HortEx will take place from 20 to 22 May 2026 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC). Over three days, agricultural practitioners and experts from across Asia and worldwide will meet to advance business development, technology transfer, and applied knowledge in agricultural mechanization and horticulture. The 2026 edition places a strong emphasis on capacity‑building, and practical adoption of innovations tailored to Asia’s diverse production systems.

Backed by strong institutional partners, the exhibitions are organized by the German Agricultural Society (DLG) in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives of Thailand (MOAC). Germany joins as official partner country, represented by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Regional Identity (BMLEH). International participation is highlighted by eight country pavilions and a technical program featuring around 100 international speakers on sustainable crop production, horticulture, climate‑resilient systems, digitalization, mechanization, and regional market insights.

Some 350 exhibitors will present their innovations and solutions at AGRITECHNICA ASIA and HortEx 2026 where more than 18,000 professional visitors are expected. Eight national and regional pavilions are featured, representing Austria, China, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea and Taiwan. In addition, the trade fair offers a diverse program specifically for German partners and professional visitors.

International exhibitor landscape and technology scope

Bringing agricultural mechanization and horticulture under one roof, the co‑located exhibitions present solutions aligned to the region’s most urgent production challenges. Exhibitors span advanced farm machinery, automated harvesting, protected cropping systems, precision irrigation, and energy‑efficient greenhouse technologies. Leading machinery players such as CLAAS, AGCO/Massey Ferguson, Mahindra, Zoomlion, KUHN and Amazone appear alongside pioneers in digital and autonomous technologies including DJI, XAG, and Topcon, enabling visitors to compare high‑value crop solutions and digital systems side by side.

Over three days, exhibitors will strengthen networks with importers, distributors and dealers, and engage directly with farmers actively investing in modern production systems.

“AGRITECHNICA ASIA 2026 builds on the success of previous editions while introducing formats that respond to Asia’s dynamic market needs,” says Katharina Staske, Managing Director, DLG Markets Asia Pacific. “Our focus is on direct technical exchange so producers can adopt technologies that improve efficiency, reduce pressure, and support more sustainable production.”

Comprehensive conference & knowledge‑transfer program

In addition to the exhibition, AGRITECHNICA ASIA and HortEx 2026 offer a broad technical and conference program developed in close collaboration with ministries, international organizations, research institutes, universities, and industry partners. The program centers on mechanization and digitalization, sustainable crop production, horticulture and specialty crops, climate‑resilient agricultural systems, innovation ecosystems, and regional market analysis—with a strong focus on knowledge transfer and practical adoption.

The program is supported by a wide partner network, including regional agriculture ministries (Thailand, Germany, the Netherlands, Vietnam, the Philippines), universities (e.g., Kasetsart University, University of the Philippines Los Baños, Nong Lam University), and international organizations such as the UN FAO, the UNESCAP Centre for Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization, the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA), and the World Vegetable Center.

AGRIFUTURE Zone and Startup Day

Guided by the 2026 theme, the show introduces new formats designed to align innovation with on‑farm needs. At the center is the AGRIFUTURE Zone and a reinforced focus on applied technologies. A highlight is the Startup Day on 21 May 2026, spotlighting Asia’s evolving startup ecosystems. Supported by the National Innovation Agency of Thailand (NIA), Bosch, TUM (Technical University of Munich) Venture Labs, the German‑Thai Cooperation Project (GETHAC), and SEARCA, the program features hackathons, rapid‑fire startup pitches, and use‑case discussions, facilitating direct exchange with farmers, cooperatives, and agribusiness partners.

Future Farmers Program – putting farmers at the center

A core component of AGRITECHNICA ASIA 2026 is the Future Farmers Program, which connects farmers with innovation and practical know‑how. The program emphasizes lifelong learning, continuous professional development, and peer‑to‑peer knowledge exchange. Elements include the Future Farmer Awards—recognizing Young Smart Farmers, Women Farmers, and Farmer Leaders—the Farmer Exchange Zone (“for farmers, by farmers”), guided tours for Thai and international delegations, optional field visits to innovation hubs in Thailand, and a dedicated Seed and Farmer’s Day on 22 May 2026, focusing on seed systems, crop improvement, and farmer engagement.



Regional recognition of applied technologies

The AGRITECHNICA ASIA Applied Technology Trophy highlights technologies with strong practical relevance for Asian farming systems. Selected by an independent international jury, the Trophy recognizes solutions with demonstrated adaptability, scalability, and on‑farm value.

“Made in Germany” presence and dialogue

As official partner country, Germany, represented by BMLEH, will host a German Pavilion supported by a multi‑day technical program. The focus is on expert dialogue, discussion, and experience sharing around key challenges facing agriculture in Thailand and the region, including productivity increases, mechanization, and resource efficiency. Knowledge transfer and technological innovation are central to the exchange, with over 20 German companies and institutions presenting solutions, products, and services.