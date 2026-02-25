FMN teams up with French Government for Paris International Agricultural Show 2026

As part of its unwavering commitment to fostering valuable partnerships that will strengthen market penetration for Nigerian-made products, FMN once again partnered with the French Government for the 2026 Paris International Agricultural Show (PIAS) (Salon International de l’Agriculture, SIA). The annual International Fair, which started on the 21st of February 2026 and will conclude on the 1st of March 2026, remains one of the most widely attended Agricultural Show with thousands of people from across the world in attendance. In 2025, the Show welcomed 607,503 visitors, nearly 4,000 animals, and over 1,000 exhibitors.

The Pan-African Food and Agro-Giant, FMN, has maintained a proven record of commitment to fostering food self-sufficiency in Nigeria and in nurturing valuable relationships that will transform Nigeria’s International trade outlook. As a member of the France – Nigeria Business Council (FNBC), FMN is now a second-time sponsor and partner for the Salon International de l’Agriculture, following the success of the first outing in 2024.

This year, through the PIAS, the theme “Generations Solution” is being explored to foster knowledge transfer from younger generations and structure processes through which knowledge can be harnessed to drive technological advancement within the global Agricultural sector.

Speaking on the invaluable nature of the relationship between Nigeria and France, and the FMN’s commitment to process and product innovation, Mr. John G. Coumantaros stated, “The France – Nigeria relationship is a valuable partnership built on a shared value agenda that fosters remarkable Intercontinental trade growth. Also, as an organization with over six decades of transformational footprint in Nigeria and progressively across the African Continent, FMN has been unwaveringly committed to product and process innovation. Therefore, our continuous partnership with France for the success of the Paris International Agricultural Show further buttresses the thriving relationship between both countries.”

In his address on the inaugural day of the Nigerian Pavilion, which will take place on Monday, the 23rd of February 2026, Mr. Sadiq Usman, the Managing Director, FMN Agro & Director, Strategic Engagement/Stakeholder Relations, said, “At FMN, our mission is Feeding and Enriching Lives Every Day. This is a mandate we have fulfilled through decades of economic shifts, rooted in a culture of deep resilience and constant innovation. We support this pavilion because FMN recognizes that the next frontier of global Agribusiness lies in high-level technical exchange. We thank the France-Nigeria Business Council (FNBC), the organizers of the PIAS, and our fellow members of the Nigerian Pavilion – Dangote, BUA, Zenith, Access, and our partners at Creativo El Matador and Soilless Farm Lab— we are exceedingly pleased to work to showcase the true face of Nigerian commerce.”

For over six decades, FMN has been a source of livelihood for millions of Nigerian families, and through its Pan-African vision, the Company has continued to foster market diversification and expansion for Nigerian-made products.

About Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN)

Incorporated on the 29th of September 1960, as a Limited liability company and pioneer wheat miller in Nigeria, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) started out on a journey that has seen the company evolve into what is now one of the biggest brands in the food and agro allied sector in Africa. The Group has made strategic investments that drive development across its key value chains of Grains, Sugar, Cassava starch, Feeds & Protein, and Edible oil, & fats. For over six decades, FMN has been committed to its purpose of ‘Feeding and Enriching lives, Every Day. The organization has maintained a rich tradition of enhancing the quality of living for millions of families by producing a wholesome portfolio of food options through the company’s iconic food brand, “Golden Penny’, a household name that is trusted by many for good food and for daily nourishment.

For more information, visit: www.fmnplc.com