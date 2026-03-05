Maintain your power tools to avoid breakdowns.

Why Servicing Your Power Equipment Matters – And How To Do It Right

Whether you’re trimming, pruning, tilling, or spraying, your outdoor power tools work hard, and they deserve regular care to keep performing safely and efficiently. From chainsaws and brushcutters to pole saws, tillers, and battery sprayers, consistent maintenance isn’t just good practice – it’s essential for tool longevity, operator safety, and cost-effective performance.

“Servicing is often overlooked until something goes wrong,” says Brad Barthorpe, Sales Manager- Distributors Africa for Husqvarna SA. “But maintenance isn’t just about keeping tools running – it’s about keeping users safe too. A neglected chain or loose harness can turn a routine task into a serious hazard.”

Fortunately, with a few easy checks and scheduled care, users can avoid breakdowns and extend the life of their equipment, too.

Barthorpe shares a simple routine you can adopt to ensure a well-serviced machine, particularly if it is used daily:

Routine Check: Before every use, inspect fuel, oil, and battery levels. Clean off debris from cooling fins, filters, and air intakes to prevent overheating. Check chain brakes, guards, and switches for proper function, and tighten any loose connections or harnesses.

Before every use, inspect fuel, oil, and battery levels. Clean off debris from cooling fins, filters, and air intakes to prevent overheating. Check chain brakes, guards, and switches for proper function, and tighten any loose connections or harnesses. Weekly Maintenance: Take time to inspect starter cords and mechanisms, clean spark plugs (on petrol models), and check air filters for dust buildup. Examine vibration-damping elements for cracks or wear that could affect handling.

Take time to inspect starter cords and mechanisms, clean spark plugs (on petrol models), and check air filters for dust buildup. Examine vibration-damping elements for cracks or wear that could affect handling. Monthly Tune-Ups: Sharpen cutting components like chains, blades, or replace trimmer lines. Inspect drive belts and sprockets for wear, and clean mufflers or spark arrestors to prevent carbon buildup in petrol tools.

Sharpen cutting components like chains, blades, or replace trimmer lines. Inspect drive belts and sprockets for wear, and clean mufflers or spark arrestors to prevent carbon buildup in petrol tools. Annual and Seasonal Care: Before long-term storage or seasonal use, drain fuel tanks and replace spark plugs, oil, and filters. Recharge and store batteries in a cool, dry place. If your equipment shows signs of wear or performance issues, schedule a professional service.

Many routine maintenance tasks, like cleaning filters, checking spark plugs, sharpening blades, and inspecting cables, can be done at home on Husqvarna equipment, using their model-specific service kits and manuals. These kits include genuine parts and step-by-step instructions tailored to each tool, making it a practical option for hands-on users.

And for those DIY users who enjoy a hands-on approach, Barthorpe provides a few tips:

Always consult your operator’s manual for model-specific guidance.

Use the correct fuel, oils, and replacement parts to protect your investment.

Wear appropriate protective gear and follow safety protocols.

Partner with trained technicians who understand your equipment inside and out.

For more complex diagnostics, seasonal tune-ups, or safety-critical components, though, he recommends booking an annual service with an authorised dealer. “DIY maintenance is a great way to become familiar with your tools,” Barthorpe notes. “But when it comes to long-term reliability and safety, our dealers are trained to spot issues that might not be visible to the average user.”

Each service is performed by experienced technicians with product-specific expertise, using 100% genuine Husqvarna parts and accessories, including service kits, oils, and the brand’s own X-Cut saw chain, engineered for sharpness, durability, and low stretch.

For battery-powered equipment, dealers also provide software updates and battery diagnostics to maintain consistent performance.

“The best-performing tools aren’t just well-built – they’re well looked after,” concludes Barthorpe. “By doing a few simple checks and keeping up with regular care, users can avoid breakdowns, stay safe, and help their equipment last longer.”

To find out more about servicing your Husqvarna power tools, please visit https://www.husqvarna.com/zm/support/.