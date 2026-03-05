“Hubbard injects R$60 million to boost Brazil production.”

Responding to growing demand from poultry producers, Hubbard®, an international broiler breeding company, has announced a strategic investment of R$ 60 million (~US$ 11.4 million) to increase its Grandparent operation in Luziânia, Goiás. This investment will increase the production capacity in Brazil to meet rising demand for the Hubbard Efficiency Plus breed.

Listening to producers, responding with action

The growth follows a year in which field performance confirmed what many farms were already seeing in practice. Customers reported consistent results, particularly in achieving a strong balance between chick output and improved feed conversion. That combination – strong productivity alongside good animal welfare and enhanced feed efficiency – reinforced confidence across the market and signalled the need for additional supply.

For Carlos Antônio Costa, Hubbard’s General Manager in Brazil, progress in breeding must remain closely aligned with on-farm realities. “Breeding progress should reflect what farmers are experiencing every day. Right now, that means continually improving welfare, achieving better feed efficiency, and delivering consistent, predictable breeder and broiler performance,” said Costa. “This expansion in Luziânia ensures the sector has the support it needs to continue producing affordable chicken protein in a responsible way.”

Efficiency drives sustainable broiler production

Across Brazil and South America, feed efficiency has become a defining priority – not only for economic performance, but as part of a broader commitment to responsible broiler production. Producing healthy chickens with greater feed efficiency supports affordability for consumers and responsible use of natural resources.

Improved feed conversion reduces the need for agricultural land, while lowering the carbon footprint associated with feed production. At the same time, well-balanced birds are better positioned to maintain uniform growth and overall flock health from hatch onward.

By strengthening the production capacity in Goiás, Hubbard reinforces its long-term commitment to the Brazilian broiler production and to supporting a stable, sustainable supply of high-quality chicken protein for growing communities.

“Our focus is simple: continuous improvement that helps farmers raise efficient, healthy birds,” Costa concludes. “When producers succeed, they help make nutritious protein more accessible while caring for the resources future generations depend on.”