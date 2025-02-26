Every juicy lamb chop has a story. It is a story of families that start working before sunrise, of generations of care and dedication, of pride in a product that has been raised with honesty and hard work. This is the story of family farmers – and this is why Saai created Lamb Champs.

There was a time when every meat product came directly from a family farm. But as the world changed, many industries slipped out of the hands of families. Chicken became nuggets. Beef became a patty. Pig became sausage. But sheep? Sheep is still sheep. It is still something special – a meat that is not only eaten but celebrated.

We grill lamb when we have special people around. It is a meal that means more. It is the scent of memories, of being together, of family. It is that moment when a family gathers around the fire, when friends laugh together while the embers glow. Sheep is not just meat – it is a beacon of tradition.

For the first time, Saai and Lamb Champs bring the story behind sheep farming to your screen with the launch of Lamb Champs: Die Hart en Siel van Skaapboerdery. This TV series follows six sheep farmers from all over South Africa, who farm with pride and passion and will be broadcasted on kykNET (DStv channel 144).

We take viewers straight to the field, the barn, the market and finally to the coals where the final product is eaten. It is a journey through generations, a look at the hard work and a celebration of the people behind the perfect chop.

This is not just an agricultural series – it is a story of family, tradition and heritage. It is an invitation to consumers to see where their meat really comes from, to have a personal connection with food again, and to understand the true value of family farming.

📅 Broadcast starts on March 16, 2025 on kykNET (DStv channel 144) at 20:00!

For us at Saai, family farmers are the heart of our agriculture. It is more than a profession – it is a way of life. The difference between a family farm and a corporate farm lies not only in how the animals are kept, but in the love, the sacrifice and the heritage that is linked to it.

Lamb Champs is not just a competition – it’s a chance for the world to see where the best lamb really comes from. There are no spices here to mask the flavor. No secret tricks or marinade. Just the raw honesty of Lamb, raised by caring families.

When you throw a chop onto your braai, do you know where it comes from? Have you met that farmer yet? Have you heard of his nights where he had to stay in the pen because a ram struggled? You know the little girl who takes over her grandfather’s fields because she believes in what he started?

This is why we created Lamb Champs – to take a generation used to getting food off the shelf, back to the heart of farming. We want people to understand again that true quality does not start in a factory, but in a field where a family works every day to produce something special.

We are deeply grateful to our partners, Pick n Pay and Toyota, who help us build a world where family farmers not only survive, but thrive. Pick n Pay did more than just be a sponsor – they created shelf space, involved their buyers and made a promise to make the distance between farmer and consumer smaller.

Next time you stand in a shop and look at a lamb chop, remember: It’s more than just meat. It is a family’s work. A generation’s pride. A farmer’s dream.

Broadcasting invites you to become part of this story. Come and meet the people behind the lamb. Come and celebrate the farmers who ensure that you can put something special on your coals.