Kenya’s Makueni County partners with TMA to boost mangoes, avocados and French beans export

Makueni County Government in the eastern region of Kenya has taken a major step towards transforming its horticultural sector by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TradeMark Africa (TMA) to establish an Export Supply Hub (ESH).

The deal, signed early last week by Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr, aims at reducing post-harvest losses, boost international market access and strengthen the region’s position as a top exporter of mangoes, avocados and French beans.

Makueni, one of Kenya’s leading mango producers, harvests approximately 245,000 metric tonnes of the fruit annually, with more than 40% going to waste due to inadequate market access. The newly signed partnership aims to change that by tapping into lucrative global markets, particularly in the European Union (EU).

The ESH, supported under the EU-funded Business Environment and Export Enhancing Programme (EU-BEEEP) and implemented by TMA, will serve as a centralized facility for aggregation, cold storage, processing and packaging. It will also feature digital systems to track produce origin and enhance buyer confidence through full traceability.

Speaking at the event, Governor Kilonzo said the Hub will be a game-changer for farmers and exporters in Makueni and neighboring counties including Machakos, Kajiado and Taita-Taveta.

“The Export Supply Hub will not only reduce losses but also create a sustainable ecosystem that meets international sanitary and phytosanitary standards,” noted the governor.

The facility, which will sit on land provided by the County Government, will integrate a cargo system linked to the Standard Gauge Railway for efficient and sustainable shipments. Aggregation centers across the Makueni and in the region will ensure a steady flow of produce to the Hub, while on-site inspection and certification services will help meet stringent export requirements.

TMA Country Director, Lillian Mwai-Ndegwa, lauded the initiative as a strategic step toward enhancing Kenya’s export readiness.

“This Hub is about much more than market access, but also building resilience, sustainability and competitiveness for our smallholder farmers,” she said.

As part of the agreement signed, farmers will be equipped with the skills and training needed to meet export market demands through improved production and value addition.

The exercise was also attended by CECM Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Development Ms. Joyce Mutua, Chief Officers Dr. Victoria Kyalo, Japheth Kiminza, County Solicitor Ms. Jennifer Kyumwa and East Africa Market Development Associates representative Subira Mukami and Eunice Ngina.