Kenya Starts Exporting Rare Ornamental Plants to EU After Lifting of Restrictions

Kenya has officially started exporting some highly sought-after ornamental plants to the European Union (EU) after the lifting of long-standing restrictions.

The export of the plants, specifically Petunia spp. and Calibrachoa spp., belonging to the Solanaceae family marks a significant breakthrough for the country’s floriculture industry.

For decades, Kenya could not access the EU market for these plants because the Solanaceae family includes high-value crops such as potato, tomato and capsicum, which the EU considered at risk of virus transmission.

According to an update shared by the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) on its X handle, this trade barrier was lifted after the EU published Regulation 2025/1082 in June 2024. The regulation granted Kenya approval to export unrooted Petunia and Calibrachoa cuttings, including their hybrids, to all EU member states—opening a market that had long been out of reach for local growers.

KEPHIS confirmed that on 1 November 2025, Kenya successfully shipped its first consignment of the unrooted cuttings to the EU. The inaugural export was made by Savanna Flowers PLC, a Naivasha-based floriculture enterprise located along Moi South Lake Road in Nakuru County.

Petunia and Calibrachoa are highly sought-after ornamental plants in temperate regions such as the EU, Japan, Russia and North America. They are popular in gardens, landscapes, homes and public spaces due to their drought tolerance, ease of cultivation and wide range of vibrant flower varieties.

KEPHIS’ Managing Director, Prof. Theophilus Mutui, met with representatives at Savanna Flowers during the export process to reaffirm the agency’s support for all producers venturing into this newly opened market. Prof.

He emphasized that KEPHIS will continue to provide regular inspections, certification and advanced diagnostic laboratory services to ensure producers meet stringent EU phytosanitary requirements. He noted that sustained compliance is essential to maintaining long-term market access and safeguarding Kenya’s reputation as a reliable exporter.

The opening of this export pathway is expected to yield substantial benefits for Kenya’s horticulture sector. Industry stakeholders anticipate increased export earnings, expansion of production capacity and the creation of additional employment opportunities.

The milestone also strengthens Kenya’s competitive position within the global floriculture market, offering growers a valuable opportunity to diversify their export portfolios and tap into rising international demand for ornamental plants.