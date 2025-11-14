Agritechnica 2025: The global power booster for agriculture

2,849 exhibitors from 52 countries – Around 476,000 investment-minded professional visitors from 171 countries – Innovative technologies, automation, robotics and AI under the guiding theme “Touch Smart Efficiency” – Premiere of the new visitor concept “7 Days – 7 Topics” – Successful launch of the Digital Farm Center – Systems & Components as the B2B marketplace for the international supplier industry – Next Agritechnica from 14 to 20 November 2027 in Hanover, Germany

(DLG). Agritechnica 2025 has impressively reaffirmed its position as the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery. From 9 to 15 November in Hanover, Germany, the trade fair set strong global benchmarks and provided German and international decision-makers from agriculture, the machinery industry and trade with key impulses, innovations and meaningful business contacts. Around 476,000 investment-minded professional visitors from 171 countries used the platform for exchange, market insights and new partnerships. Under the guiding theme “Touch Smart Efficiency”, 2,849 exhibitors from 52 countries showcased cutting-edge technologies for sustainable progress in the global agricultural sector.

The new visitor concept “7 Days – 7 Topics” offered additional orientation for investment decisions and technical information. The new Digital Farm Center delivered practical know-how on digitalization, automation, AI and robotics, demonstrating efficient integration into agricultural processes. In parallel, Systems & Components took place as the leading trade fair for the supplier industry for agricultural machinery and the off-highway sector. More than 300 expert events, spotlights and industry gatherings further underlined Agritechnica’s role as the industry’s leading technical authority. The visit of Germany’s Federal Minister of Agriculture, Food and Regional Identity, Alois Rainer, along with numerous international delegations, highlighted the strong agricultural-political interest in the world’s leading trade fair.

Under the guiding theme “Touch Smart Efficiency”, Agritechnica 2025 delivered strong impulses for the international agricultural machinery and agricultural sector. With a broad exhibition and technical program, the DLG (German Agricultural Society) as organizer, together with its partners, showcased innovations that combine maximum efficiency, resource conservation and economic growth – in line with the DLG’s new guiding principle of “Sustainable Productivity Growth”. Systems & Components complemented Agritechnica with technologies and solutions developed by suppliers for agricultural machinery manufacturers and the entire off-highway sector. Key topics included alternative drive systems, AI-based safety solutions and the interplay between technology and sustainability.

“Agritechnica 2025 has convincingly showed how innovation, productivity and sustainability can go hand in hand. Under the guiding theme ‘Touch Smart Efficiency’, Agritechnica showcased how advanced technologies in digitalization, automation, robotics and AI are now integrated into agricultural production processes to boost efficiency. Here in Hanover, we have sent forward-looking impulses for the agriculture and agricultural machinery sectors of tomorrow and across the globe. In times of global challenges, Agritechnica – as the global power booster for international agriculture – has marked a decisive step for growth and progress. We have proven that we are working together on the right levers and that our exhibitors have the right answers to the entrepreneurial questions of the industry,” says Tobias Eichberg, Managing Director of DLG Markets GmbH.

High satisfaction among trade visitors with the exhibition offering

“Visitors expressed high satisfaction with the exhibition offering and the technical topics presented at Agritechnica, as confirmed by a 95 percent satisfaction rate in the visitor survey. Particular interest was shown in tractors, transport vehicles, harvesting technology, soil cultivation and seeding equipment, crop protection and fertilization, as well as precision farming and automation,” said Timo Zipf, Project Manager of Agritechnica. Around 32 percent of decision-makers traveled from outside Germany (of which 15 percent came from outside Europe) Among them were high numbers of professional visitors from the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, France, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Poland, the Czech Republic, as well as from the USA, Canada, and China. On the International Farmers Day, the spotlight was on the three agricultural nations Canada, the Czech Republic and France. In addition, more than 1,600 journalists and social media influencers from 55 countries used Agritechnica to explore current trends and innovations.

Exhibitors from 52 countries

International exhibitors accounted for 68 percent of the total. Most of the 2,849 exhibitors came from Germany, followed by Italy, China, Turkey, and the Netherlands. In 37 country pavilions, nations showcased their offerings – including, for the first time, Australia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Turkey, as well as the pavilion of the Canadian Agricultural Manufacturers (AMC).

Agritechnica’s new visitor day concept: “7 Days – 7 Topics”

The world’s leading trade fair premiered its new visitor day concept, “7 Days – 7 Topics.” With these theme days, Agritechnica targeted specific groups of professional visitors. The program kicked off with the “Innovation and Press Day” for decision-makers and the international press, followed by two “Agribusiness Days,” enabling exhibitors to engage in focused exchanges with investment-oriented customers and decision-makers. “International Farmers Day” highlighted global agriculture, while “Digital Farm Day” showcased digital technologies. “Young Professionals Day” put the spotlight on the next generation of industry experts, before Saturday’s “Celebrate Farming” honored the achievements and future prospects of agriculture.

Strong Interest in the new Digital Farm Center

The Digital Farm Center made a successful debut at Agritechnica 2025, providing start-ups and manufacturers with a central stage for innovations in digitalization, automation, robotics, and AI. In Hall 21, the companies showcased their latest systems and applications. The technical program on the DLG Expert Stage “Digital Farming” addressed topics such as spot spraying, the use of generative AI, and automation solutions during the daily “Practitioner Hour”, farmers shared their hands-on experiences from agricultural practice. In the Robotics Live Arena, visitors experienced cutting-edge robotics technology on each of the event days, demonstrating how autonomous machines are already mastering complex tasks in the field and what opportunities they open up for the future of agriculture.

International dealer center: Spotlight on agricultural machinery trade

With the expanded International Dealer Center, Agritechnica significantly strengthened its offering for agricultural machinery dealers – through enhanced business matchmaking, new technical focus areas, and targeted networking formats that enhanced international exchange. At the DLG Spotlight “Workshop Live”, teams of real mechanics provided insights into the work of agricultural and construction machinery mechatronics technicians. Hourly live sessions demonstrated classic maintenance processes on tractors and other farm equipment. Visitors were able to interact with the workshop teams and experts, gaining insight and asking questions about the profession.

International expert program and award-winning innovations

As the globally leading platform for future-oriented solutions and a source of ideas, Agritechnica – organized by DLG together with numerous partners from industry, science, and consulting – hosted an extensive expert program featuring more than 300 events. On the stages of the DLG Spotlights on Digital Farming, Soil Health, and Workshop Live, the DLG Expert Stages “Smart Efficiency,” “Digital Farming,” and “Systems & Components,” as well as in the concise Pop-up Talks on Forestry, Dealer, and International Insights, knowledge was shared with international professional visitors. Key topics included automation, robotics, and AI, alongside soil health, innovative drive technologies, solutions for slurry application, crop protection, and seed – all with a focus on high production efficiency.

The innovation awards presented at Agritechnica underlined the innovative power of the industry: the “Innovation Award Agritechnica” for practical solutions in agricultural machinery, the “Systems & Components Trophy – Engineers’ Choice” for innovative systems and components in the off-highway sector, and the “DLG-Agrifuture Concept Winner” for visionary concepts still in development. In addition, the “Women in Ag Award” recognized outstanding achievements by women in agriculture and agribusiness, while the “DLG Agri Influencer Award” honored exceptional engagement in social media.

The next Agritechnica and Systems & Components will take place from 14 to 20 November 2027 in Hanover, Germany.

Voices of exhibitors

“Here at Agritechnica 2025, we presented the next generation of our square balers, which was awarded a Gold Innovation Award medal. Our customers at the stand were also very enthusiastic about this new and innovative concept. The trade fair is an important showcase for the German agricultural machinery industry. For us as a family-owned company, it’s clear that we need a strong brand. Here at Agritechnica, we can present ourselves perfectly: as an attractive employer and as an attractive partner for our customers as well as our sales partners.”

Max von Korff, Vice President, Claas Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

“The visitor at Agritechnica 2025 was our main focus. Our entire trade fair presence, including the stand concept and a Fendt team of around 250 employees, was available throughout all seven days of the show to provide competent and personal advice. For us, Agritechnica was a complete success because on every day of the trade fair—especially during the exclusive days on Monday and Tuesday—we were able to advise, host, and engage with many interested customers. We see Agritechnica more than ever as the leading trade fair for agricultural machinery: visitors come from all over the world and expect genuine consultation. Inspired by Agritechnica 2025, we are already working on new ideas for the 2027 show and look forward to once again opening the doors of Hall 20 to farmers and contractors.”

Roland Schmidt, Vice President, Fendt Marketing, AGCO GmbH

For us, Agritechnica 2025 went very positively: The new concept by DLG with different theme days was well received by visitors. At the same time, we still see some potential for optimization in certain areas, such as infrastructure. The many intensive discussions at the stands clearly show that farmers are once again ready to invest in modern agricultural technology.” Anthony van der Ley, CEO, LEMKEN.

“Agritechnica is of enormous importance to us, especially here in Europe. Over all the years we have exhibited at the world’s leading trade fair, we have continuously developed our concept. Highlights at our stand this year include, among others, the production systems for arable farming and livestock finishing, the E-Power transmission—awarded the Gold Medal six years ago—our fully electric 5 Series tractor with 130 hp, as well as the fully autonomous 9RX and 8RX tractors. The new theme day concept of the trade fair was very well received by us and our sales partners. Particularly on Monday and Tuesday, we had the opportunity to hold very detailed discussions with our customers in a pleasant atmosphere.”

Andreas Jess, Region 2 Director Marketing & Shared Services, John Deere

“Agritechnica 2025 was a complete success for us. With numerous innovations in transport and slurry technology, we were able to showcase our extensive product range. We are proud to offer our partners and customers comprehensive logistics solutions from a single source. Efficiency, energy savings, and digitalization remain our most important drivers of innovation.”

Josef Fliegl Jr., Managing Director, Fliegl Agrartechnik GmbH

“Agritechnica 2025 was an outstanding success for CNH. We used the trade fair for in-depth exchange and numerous discussions with our customers from all over the world and with our sales partners as well as with a broad range of media representatives, investors and the general public. With two silver medals, four ‘Farm Machine 2026’ awards, and one ‘Tractor of the Year 2026’, CNH impressively demonstrated its leadership in innovation—something our customers experienced at the heart of our stand featuring New Holland, Case IH, and STEYR.”

Marc-Peter Bormann, Business Director Germany, Managing Director, CNH Industrial Deutschland GmbH

“We had an excellent location in Hall 21. Visitor traffic was high, and the quality of the conversations was equally strong. We observed that markets in Europe and beyond are open to new ideas—and this also applies to manufacturers. Agritechnica 2025 was marked by numerous innovations. After a few quiet years, there is renewed optimism for a market revival, further reinforced by the impressions gained at this trade fair.”

Andreas Reichhardt, Geschäftsführer, Reichhardt GmbH Steuerungstechnik

“For us at SICK, Agritechnica is far more than just a trade fair—it is the international showcase for innovations in agricultural technology. Our presence in 2025 was a complete success: with our nominated solutions for the Systems & Components Trophy, such as the multiScan100 and Visionary AI-Assist, we were able to demonstrate how intelligent sensor technology is the enabler for safe and smart automation. The numerous high-quality discussions with OEMs, system integrators, and partners confirmed that SICK is a strategic solution provider for mobile automation—today and in the future.”

Zakaria Agardouh, Key Account Manager Transport Logistics, SICK Vertriebs-GmbH

“Agritechnica 2025 offers the perfect stage to present our latest developments in digital hydraulics. With innovative concepts such as the digitally controlled front loader, we are creating greater precision, automation, and efficiency—and demonstrating how we are actively shaping the future of agricultural technology with intelligent solutions.”

Frank Mühlon, CEO, Bucher Hydraulics

“Agritechnica 2025 was a great success for ARTI. We had the opportunity to showcase our technologies and engage in discussions with many new partners and experts. This gave us valuable insights into current market trends and opened up numerous potential cooperation opportunities. It was impressive to see how important intelligent, autonomous systems are for agriculture. We are already looking forward to the projects and partnerships that will emerge from the trade fair.”

Konstantin Mautner-Lassnig, CEO, ARTI – Autonomous Robot Technology GmbH

‘’Agritechnica is no doubt an excellent platform for showcasing products, systems and solutions that address the agricultural industry’s present and future needs. It keeps on exerting an immense influence over the sector and our partners, including customers and suppliers. For Walvoil and for the other partner companies in the Interpump Group a certainty for promoting our brand and our offerings worldwide’’.

Fabio Marasi, President and CEO, Walvoil Spa; and CEO, Interpump Group

“We were delighted to present our innovations at Agritechnica 2025 – the world’s largest agricultural trade fair. It was once again the perfect opportunity to meet and exchange ideas with both regular customers and potential new customers from all over the world. Furthermore, the trade fair offered a good opportunity to investigate agriculture market trends.

We were once again impressed about the good atmosphere at the exhibition, no matter how big the crises and challenges are. Here at Agritechnica people are always optimistic and positive!

Patrick van Laer, Sales Director Central Europe, Comer Industries

“Agritechnica provided the perfect setting for a special premiere: for the first time, we appeared in Hanover under our new company name, LHY Powertrain. Our centrally located stand offered the ideal stage to present our development into a provider of complete powertrain solutions. In a welcoming atmosphere, we were able to showcase our latest products to visitors and business partners in detail, including the EMI (Electronic Motor Integrated Pump).”

Magnus Stegmann, Director Products & Markets, LHY Powertrain