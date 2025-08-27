Jagonya Ayam targets major expansion in Indonesia with Royal Pas Reform

PT. Jagonya Ayam Indonesia (JAI) has chosen hatchery technologies from Royal Pas Reform for the company’s ambitious plans to further expand its operations in Indonesia. It has commissioned a new, fully integrated hatchery in Kalibaru district, Banyuwang Regency, East Java Province.

The hatchery will employ Smart™ incubation, hatchery automation and climate control. Due for completion in 2026, it will have a total hatchery output of 15 million day-old broiler chicks per year.

The new installation will include 12 x SmartSetPro™- 4 setters and 8 x SmartHatchPro™ hatchers. The modular, single-stage design of the incubators, combined with the adoption of Royal Pas Reform’s space-saving 162 setter tray, allows incubation conditions to be fully optimized to specific profiles for each batch of eggs set. This maximizes chick uniformity and enables a large hatching capacity to be achieved in a small footprint.

Each setter will be equipped with Pas Reform’s Energy Saving Module and Adaptive Metabolic Feedback with (AMF™), to ensure that the incubation environment meets the metabolic needs of each developing embryo. The hatchers will be equipped with SmartWatch™, which controls humidity and CO 2 levels in the hatcher to optimize the hatch window for every cycle.

Benefits of hatchery automation and climate control systems

The integrated installation will also include hatchery automation and climate control systems from Royal Pas Reform – including egg handling, candling and transfer equipment, egg room coolers, air handling units, air distribution sets and process water chillers. SmartCenterPro™ hatchery information software provides monitoring, control and detailed data analysis at every stage of hatchery operation.

Founded in 2014, JAI was acquired by PT Fast Food Indonesia (FFI) in 2024. FFI is an Indonesia-based company engaged in food and restaurant activities. It holds the franchise of the KFC brand and supplies broilers for KFC. The Company also has the rights to operate franchise outlets for Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Taco Bell – operating over 700 restaurant outlets.

The objective of the project is to fulfill and support the internal supply chain of frozen meat to KFC Indonesia in the eastern part of the Indonesian archipelago. With this latest investment, JAI is able to fulfil up to 35% of the raw and processed chicken meat supply requirements for FFI’s restaurants over a five-year period.

Developing a fully integrated poultry farming business

JAI’s overall strategy is to develop a fully integrated poultry farming business – encompassing all stages of the supply chain, including poultry feed production, poultry breeding, hatchery operations, poultry farming, slaughterhouse processing, food processing, and cold storage facilities. This is driven by Indonesia’s growing domestic demand and government policies that are aimed at strengthening food security and supporting the local poultry industry. The company is committed to establishing a waste-free and environmentally friendly business model, ensuring sustainable operations across its integrated farming processes.

JAI’s project management team, comments: “JAI had exacting operational and performance requirements for the Kalibaru expansion project. Royal Pas Reform’s solutions were chosen based on the company’s acknowledged expertise in delivering integrated, data-driven hatchery technologies.”

Bas Kanters, Pas Reform’s Sales Director for Asia, comments: “We are delighted to be contributing to Jagonya Ayam’s growth in Indonesia and look forward to working with Mr. Koriche and his team on this exciting project.”