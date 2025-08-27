Corteva Agriscience empowers women farmers through the Soilsistas initiative

Corteva Agriscience is taking bold steps to advance gender inclusion in agriculture through its SoilSistas initiative, an empowerment programme designed to equip women farmers with the skills, confidence and resources to lead, innovate and thrive in today’s competitive agricultural landscape.

SoilSistas was a response to a Corteva survey that highlighted the key obstacles preventing women farmers from achieving commercial success. The survey revealed that women are central to household food production in South Africa’s rural heartlands, often serving as primary cultivators and caretakers of family farms. However, they continue to face barriers to land ownership, agricultural training, financial support, market access and professional networks.

The SoilSistas initiative addresses these imbalances by equipping women farmers to lead, innovate and thrive in today’s competitive agricultural landscape. In partnership with the Gordon Institute of Business Science’s Entrepreneurship Development Academy (EDA), SoilSistas offers a 12-month blended learning programme that combines academic insight with hands-on training, fostering leadership and sustainable business practices.

Expansion Highlights Ongoing Commitment

Since its inception, the programme has empowered more than 120 women farmers across South Africa through three successful intakes. In its fourth year in 2025, SoilSistas welcomed 60 rural women from Moletji Village, Limpopo, one of the country’s most important agricultural regions.

“The expansion of the SoilSistas programme is a testament to Corteva’s ongoing commitment to empowering women in agriculture and fostering economic growth, resilience and self-reliance within rural communities,” said Betty Kiplagat, Industry and Government Affairs Leader, Corteva Agriscience, Africa Middle East.

Empowering Women Through Tailored Training

SoilSistas equips participants with practical skills in modern farming techniques, financial literacy, leadership, marketing, branding, and pricing strategies. The programme combines classroom-based learning with field-based practical experiences, fostering both personal and professional growth. Participants gain confidence, develop effective decision-making capabilities and are prepared to run profitable, sustainable farms while contributing to rural economic development, job creation and household food security.

In addition, the programme facilitates market access for rural women entrepreneurs through training in market research, packaging and building relationships with buyers and distributors. These skills are vital for identifying market opportunities, increasing income potential and strengthening the overall economic development of rural communities.

Promoting Sustainable Agricultural Practices

Sustainability lies at the heart of Corteva’s mission. The SoilSistas programme promotes environmentally responsible farming practices, including organic farming, water conservation, crop rotation and integrated pest management. This approach enhances productivity while building the resilience of rural communities against climate change, ensuring long-term socio-economic and environmental impact.

Through these practices, women farmers are not only improving their livelihoods but also contributing to global sustainable development goals, reinforcing the critical role of women-led agriculture in driving transformation.

“The SoilSistas programme is part of a larger global effort by Corteva to support women in agriculture and to help them become change agents within their communities. Women play a vital role in tackling global challenges such as food security and climate change and empowering them is a strategic necessity – not just an issue of social justice,” says Kliplagat.

A Vision for Inclusive Agricultural Development

“Corteva Agriscience’s commitment to women-led agriculture shows how targeted empowerment can transform South Africa’s rural economy. The SoilSistas programme demonstrates that empowering women is one of the most effective ways to tackle food security, poverty and climate resilience while laying the foundation for a more equitable agricultural sector. The journey of these women farmers shows the powerful change that happens when potential is met with opportunity,” says Kliplagat.

SoilSistas initiative is a shining example of how targeted interventions can drive transformative change. By nurturing women farmers as both agricultural producers and entrepreneurs, Corteva is planting seeds of hope for a more inclusive, resilient and self-reliant future in rural South Africa.