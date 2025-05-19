Hero Mushroom Transforms Rural Communities in Uganda to Save Cranes

The humble oyster mushroom has become an unexpected hero in the story of rural economic empowerment—one that is intimately connected to the conservation of the Endangered Grey Crowned Crane and the wetlands they call home.

The International Crane Foundation had a far-fetched idea that has become a thriving enterprise in the Rukiga District of Uganda, transforming lives and changing community perceptions.

Last July, the Foundation partnered with three farming groups on a journey to diversify agricultural opportunities in local communities. Traditional farming in the region focuses on crops like beans, Irish potatoes, and sorghum, which take months to harvest. Animal husbandry, craft-making, and small-scale beekeeping round out their economic activities. To support their families, many farmers were encroaching on vital wetlands, the very ecosystems that the Grey Crowned Cranes need for survival. Enter the mushrooms.

“Before growing mushrooms, I thought people would not buy them as they were not common in the villages,” recalls Tumuhimbise Kedress, a community member from Rwempango Tukwataniise. The community’s initial reaction reinforced those doubts. “When we started growing mushrooms, many community members would see me going to our growing site, and they would start pointing at me and laughing.”

Yet the Foundation believed that faster income generation that did not depend on wetland resources was crucial to helping save the endangered cranes. Growing sorghum takes six months to yield just $53 and farmers faced challenges of poverty, infertile soil, and limited land, which often pushing them toward unsustainable practices that damaged crane habitats.

The International Crane Foundation saw an opportunity: “What if these communities could adopt alternative livelihoods that generated better income while reducing pressure on wetlands?” said Patrick Engoru, International Crane Foundation’s Uganda Country Manager. “Mushroom cultivation emerged as the perfect solution—it requires minimal space, can be done year-round, and doesn’t depend on clearing wetland vegetation.”

The numbers tell a compelling story. For around $31 worth of mushroom spawn (the starter material), farmers can generate more than $125 in mushroom sales within three months—more than double what a sorghum crop would yield, and in much less time.

“The impact extends far beyond bank accounts,” said Engoru. “One community member dreams of starting a women’s organization to help women get start-up money to fund their small businesses.”

Financial freedom has enabled families to enroll and pay for their children’s education, save money, access better food for their families, cover medical bills, invest in housing improvements, all while helping to save cranes and wetland habitats. For Ellen, a widow, mushroom cultivation means reliable food for her children and needed updates to her home.

Vanansio, a retired teacher, shares, “I don’t even know where to start talking about this mushroom-growing project. It has done me wonders and miracles which I never expected. My dream is to work harder and make my children, who are still in school, finish from good schools.”

Those in the community who were skeptical have become good customers, realizing the mushrooms can be used to create delicious meals and can replace meat, even in traditional Ugandan dishes like katogo, which means saving money on food.

“The project has yielded environmental dividends that extend beyond the communities to benefit cranes and wetlands,” said Engoru. “Sorghum husks, previously burned as waste, now serve as valuable substrate. While the cooking process still requires firewood—creating some smoke—the overall environmental impact has been positive as farmers find productive use for agricultural by-products.”

More importantly, mushroom farming provides a reliable source of income that does not require extensive land, pressure on wetlands has decreased. The International Crane Foundation has documented reduced wetland encroachment in areas where mushroom cultivation has been adopted. This creates a virtuous cycle: healthier wetlands support crane populations, which in turn maintain the ecological balance that ultimately benefits farming communities through improved water quality and availability.

“This is just one way the International Crane Foundation’s conservation model partners with the community and addresses multiple challenges – improving incomes, enhancing food security, empowering woman and protecting the Endangered Grey Crowned Crane,” said Engoru.

Funding for this and other Foundation programs comes from donor and member support, and even small donations go a long way. As local farmers watch cranes return to protected wetlands, they are developing a new appreciation for these magnificent birds and the ecosystems they share.

The International Crane Foundation (ICF) works worldwide to conserve cranes and the ecosystems, watersheds, and flyways on which they depend. We provide knowledge, leadership, and inspiration to engage people in resolving threats to cranes and their diverse landscapes. From its nearly 300-acre headquarters in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the ICF reach extends across the globe, with offices and staff in China, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, and South Africa, as well as Texas. It works through strong partnerships with local organizations, governments, universities, businesses, and others in these regions. More than 135 ICF staff and associates work with a network of hundreds of specialists in 50 countries on five continents.

The Foundation is committed to a future where all 15 of the world’s crane species are secure. Through the charisma of cranes, ICF envisions a future where people work together for wild crane populations and the landscapes they depend on – and by doing so, find new pathways to sustain our water, land, and livelihoods. Visit www.savingcranes.org for more information and to support the work of ICF.