Dedicated platform will respond to rising grocery demand, modern retail expansion and import-led supply chains across high-growth regional markets

As grocery retail and wholesale channels across the Middle East scale at unprecedented speed, Gulfood 2026 is set to host Gulfood Grocery Trade, a dedicated platform designed to serve fast-moving consumer goods, private label and grocery segments powering the region’s food economy. Set to take place from 26–30 January 2026 at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) in Expo City Dubai, the platform will highlight the rising strategic importance of grocery trade in ensuring product availability, price stability and supply resilience across GCC and wider regional markets.

Gulfood Grocery Trade by Gulfood 2026 is a high-impact commercial marketplace for manufacturers, brand owners, traders, distributors and buying groups seeking scale, partnerships and volume-driven growth. The Middle East stands out as one of the world’s fastest-evolving retail landscapes, fuelled by population growth, urbanisation and rapid modern retail expansion. Grocery and FMCG segments remain at the core of this momentum, with the UAE alone generating around USD 40 billion in grocery retail sales and sustaining the annual growth of approximately 6.5 per cent1. Accelerating this shift further, the Middle East’s online grocery market is forecast to reach USD 327 billion by 20332, reshaping how grocery products are sourced, distributed and sold across the region.

Regional Manufacturers and Trade Bodies on the Exhibition Floor

Gulfood Grocery Trade will feature a diverse mix of regional manufacturers, processors and trade organisations, reflecting the breadth of the grocery ecosystem. Confirmed exhibitors include Agro Blend, Ajman Chamber, Al Naqeeb, Anabtawi, Biotech, Dairy World, Dubai Industrial City, QNT, Set Al Kel and the Umm Al Quwain Chamber, showcasing capabilities across packaged foods, dairy, nutrition, ingredients and value-added grocery products.

Key International Sourcing Markets Represented

Strong international participation further strengthens Gulfood Grocery Trade’s position as a global sourcing platform. Exhibitors and pavilions will represent leading grocery supply markets, including China, Malaysia, Senegal, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Türkiye and Vietnam, supplying a growing share of grocery products to Middle Eastern retail and wholesale channels.

