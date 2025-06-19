Grain by grain on the safe side

Whether grinding, mixing or filling – where tonnes of grain are moved every day, nothing can be left to chance. Minebea Intec supplies highly accurate weighing and inspection solutions that enable milling companies to organise their processes safely, efficiently and compliantly – even in hazardous areas.

Silos and buffer tanks are at the heart of modern milling plants. This is where it is determined whether raw materials are batched precisely and resources are utilised economically. Load cells such as the Inteco® load cell from Minebea Intec ensure precise process control with continuous weight measurement – even under difficult conditions such as vibrations or moisture.

The Inteco® load cell is made of high-quality stainless steel, OIML C6-certified and designed for continuous industrial operation. It covers a wide load range of 500 kg to 75 tonnes – ideal for smaller raw material containers as well as large-volume silos. With the robust FlexLock mounting kit, it reliably compensates for lateral forces and enables accurate measurements even with asymmetrical load distribution.

The load cells also fulfil the highest requirements in terms of explosion protection: Certified variants are available for applications up to Zone 0 and Zone 20. “The Inteco® load cell combines maximum precision with robustness and flexibility. It is specially designed to meet the requirements of the milling industry in order to offer our customers the highest product quality,” explains Yannick Salzmann, Product Manager at Minebea Intec.

Safety in free fall – metal detection with MiWave technology

When processing bulk materials such as flour, semolina or flakes, there is always a risk of metallic foreign bodies entering the product flow – for example through abrasion or worn machine parts. The free-fall Metal detectors Mitus® and Vistus® were developed precisely for these requirements and ensure reliable detection of metallic contaminants in free fall – quickly, efficiently and reliably.

The flexible MiWave Modulation Technology is used in the Mitus® metal detector: the system modulates the transmission signal in several frequencies, separates them and analyses them using an intelligent algorithm. This approach increases the diversity of information and makes it possible to achieve the highest detection sensitivity with the lowest false alarm rate, even with highly varying product effects (e.g. due to shape, moisture or conductivity). The Vistus metal detector® also offers a robust and proven solution for free-fall applications – without MiWave.

“Product safety and quality are of paramount importance to us, and that’s why our solutions offer peace of mind to anyone working in this industry,” emphasises Willy-Sebastian Metzger, Director of Strategy, Business Development & Marketing at Minebea Intec. “Latest developments such as MiWave technology mean even more security for processing companies – especially when external challenges need to be overcome.”

Both systems can be flexibly integrated into existing lines – before packaging or bagging, for example. With the optional True In-Process Validation, performance can be checked directly during operation – without interrupting production.

Certified safety for potentially explosive atmospheres

Milling companies often work in hazardous areas – for example in silos or when grinding dry products. Minebea Intec offers weighing and inspection solutions with international approvals such as ATEX and IECEx for these sensitive areas. This means that even applications up to Zone 0 and Zone 20 can be implemented safely.

Through precise Weighing and reliable foreign object detection, milling companies not only increase their product quality but also ensure their system availability and economic efficiency. Minebea Intec supports them as a reliable partner – with robust technologies, customised Engineering Support and global Service. You can find more information here: www.minebea-intec.com/en/food-safety