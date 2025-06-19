BMG’s formula to back emerging driver talent in South African motorsport

BMG has reaffirmed its commitment to local talent development through its sponsorship of 22-year-old Karabo Malemela, a driver on the Pablo Clark Racing (PCR) Development Company’s Motorsport Development Programme (MDP).

In conjunction with Liqui Moly – key suppliers to BMG of additives, oils and lubricants – BMG’s latest sponsorship initiative backs Malemela, who pilots car #146 in the BMW ///M Performance Parts Race Series and is quickly emerging as a notable figure in South African circuit racing.

BMG’s sponsorship towards Malemela’s participation in the series, forms part of the company’s broader strategy to promote education, engineering excellence and inclusive access to motorsport. The partnership extends beyond financial backing and includes mentorship, training and technical insight.

“Karabo represents the kind of talent South African motorsport needs more of – technically capable, disciplined and committed to improving,” says Carlo Beukes, BMG’s Power Transmission, Agricultural, Automotive and Lubrication Divisions. “Our support of his development is part of our wider vision to foster skills in southern Africa that link performance and precision, both on the track and in industry.

“Karabo Malemela’s rise through the ranks is a testament to what can be achieved when talent is matched with structured opportunity and the right support. BMG’s investment in his development reinforces the company’s belief in enabling young South Africans to excel in arenas that demand both skill and resilience.

“The PCR DevCo’s MDP initiative is designed to bridge the gap between grassroots motorsport interest and structured, high-level competition. Malemela’s progress within this framework highlights the role that targeted support and professional coaching can play in equipping young drivers with the tools they need to compete nationally.”

At the fourth round of the 2025 season, held at Zwartkops Raceway on 16–17 May, Malemela delivered a strong performance across all heats, culminating in a podium finish with third place in Class E.

The BMW ///M Performance Parts Race Series resumes at Red Star Raceway on 27–28 June, where Malemela will continue his campaign. With BMG’s backing and the technical support of the PCR DevCo, he is well positioned to build on his early success.

In the next phase of BMG’s upliftment programme, the company – leading suppliers of components to the automotive sector – hopes to get involved in upskilling and training of young technicians, specifically in the townships, where there is a major lack of opportunities and support.