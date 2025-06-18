GALVmed Announces New Chief Executive

The Board of Global Alliance for Livestock Veterinary Medicines (GALVmed) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Lois Muraguri as the new Chief Executive Officer of GALVmed. Dr Muraguri was appointed following a rigorous and open recruitment process from a pool of promising candidates.

Dr. Muraguri is a Kenyan and British national with a Law degree from Warwick University and a PhD from Queen Mary University of London, UK, specialising in intellectual property management and public private partnerships that effectively translate research into viable marketable pro-poor products.

Dr Muraguri is currently the Executive Director of Enabling Environment and Partner Engagement and a member of the GALVmed Leadership Team. She has been instrumental in building and shaping the outreach activity of the organisation. She currently heads a multidisciplinary function that encompasses contracting, Intellectual Property management, communication, regulatory affairs, and policy advocacy, all of which support and structure relationships and collaborations with GALVmed’s multidisciplinary national, regional, and international stakeholders. Through her widely acknowledged work on regulatory harmonization in sub-Saharan Africa, Lois has become a highly visible, respected, and influential leader with regulators, policy makers and organisations dedicated to livestock development in Africa.

Before joining GALVmed in 2010, Lois accumulated a wealth of relevant experience in the north-south technology transfer domain by working for organisations such as the International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRSAT) and the International Livestock Institute (ILRI) and consulting for the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Lois will effectively take over from Dr. Carolin Schumacher on the 1st of October 2025. Carolin is the longest standing Chief Executive Officer of GALVmed in its 17 years history and has recently announced her intention to retire. Under her leadership, GALVmed has further evolved into a highly effective product development partnership, improving the availability of quality veterinary products which have the potential to improve the livelihood of small-scale livestock producers in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia through healthier and more productive livestock. She hands over a well-resourced and connected organization with a solid programme that will continue to drive future growth and sustainable change in the African livestock space.

The Board expresses its deepest gratitude to Dr. Carolin Schumacher for her commitment to furthering GALVmed’s unique mission in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia and congratulates Dr. Lois Muraguri for her appointment as the next CEO of GALVmed, wishing her the best of success in her new role.