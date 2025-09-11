Nothing says South African heritage like the smell of smoke rising from a fire and the taste of something fresh, local, and proudly homegrown on the braai. This year, Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing steps into the spotlight as a key partner of Ultimate Braai Master Season 9, celebrating South Africa’s apples and pears alongside the fierce competition to crown the nation’s Most Valuable Braaier (MVB).

Kicking off on Sunday, September 21, at 17:00 on e.tv, Season 9 promises fire, flavour, and a fresh twist as eight teams light up the coals in pursuit of braai glory.

Filmed against the spectacular valleys of the Overberg district in the Western Cape – also home to Tru-Cape’s Elgin orchards – this season celebrates more than just food. It’s about resilience, heritage, and the joy of gathering around the flames.“As South Africa’s largest exporter of apples and pears, Tru-Cape is thrilled to join the ninth season of Ultimate Braai Master,” says Conrad Fick, Marketing Director at Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing. “This is the perfect stage to celebrate fresh, homegrown flavour and the spirit of sharing great food around the fire.”

Roelf Pienaar, Managing Director of Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing says: “At Tru-Cape, we believe that fresh, wholesome fruit belongs at the heart of every South African table – and what better stage to showcase that than around the braai? Ultimate Braai Master is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of our shared heritage, creativity, and love of food. We are proud to support Season 9 and look forward to seeing how our apples and pears inspire contestants to bring something truly fresh to the fire.”

A Feast of Partners and Flavours

Season 9 will be judged once again by South African culinary icons Chef Pete Goffe-Wood and Chef Bennie Masekwameng, with Tapfuma Makina returning as host to guide viewers through the fiery highs, crushing eliminations, and unforgettable plates of proudly South African cuisine – with Tru-Cape ensuring freshness takes centre stage.