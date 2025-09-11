Redefining Youth Employment in South Africa: Seriti Institute and NYDA Opening Doors to Opportunities

By Getrude Mamabolo

With unemployment on the rise in South Africa, Seriti Institute (NPC), as an implementing partner of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), has been driving change at the ground level through the National Youth Service (NYS) Programme. Working alongside local implementing partners, this initiative is not just about creating short-term work opportunities but about empowering young people with skills, resilience, and pathways to build sustainable futures.

The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (Q2 2025) shows overall unemployment at 33,2%, with young people aged 15–34 worst affected at 46,1%. Nearly one in two young people actively seeking work cannot find it. These numbers highlight the urgency of solutions that go beyond short-term fixes.

Against this backdrop, NYS Phase 4, which kicked off in June 2025, is offering a holistic response that combines stipends, community service, and skills development.

Learning from Phase 3

The recently concluded NYS Phase 3 provides clear evidence of what works. A total of 2,094 youth participated in the programme, with 568 successfully transitioning into further earning or learning opportunities. For many, it was the first time they had a structured opportunity to gain experience and envision a future beyond unemployment.

During the Celebrating Innovation session, Dr Charmaine Manuel provided an observation reflection, serving as an external, unbiased witness of the partner reflection. She captured the research focus as an observation of how Seriti’s facilitation and collaboration with partner organisations contribute to innovation and impact within the NYS programme in South Africa. One of the key findings was that job creation by itself is not enough. Young people also need purpose, mentorship, and skills development to thrive.

Impact highlights from Phase 3 also demonstrate this transformation. In Orange Farm, Andile Dlamini applied his Early Childhood Development training to uplift a local crèche. Fortunate Shakwane used her work service experience as an Eco Champion to launch a recycling project in her township. These successes show how the NYS model equips participants to create lasting change.

What Makes the Model Different

The National Youth Service is not just about creating temporary jobs. It is about shaping young people into confident, skilled citizens who contribute to the well-being of their communities.

Instead of focusing narrowly on employment, participants are placed into programmes that create real social value, from ECD Champions strengthening early learning by supporting parents and caregivers, to GreenWorks building climate resilience through tree planting, recycling, and education. Through this approach, youth gain technical skills, work readiness, and life skills while leaving a lasting impact on the communities they serve.

A National Footprint with Local Roots

What sets the National Youth Service apart is its ability to reach young people nationwide. Phase 4 stretches across all nine provinces, touching both rural villages and cities. Its reach is made possible through strong partnerships with grassroots and national organisations such as -Tlou Youth Development, Akhona Teens, Masiphumelele Creative Hub, Youth in Lekwa, PYMA, Kids Haven, KHULA Education, 3L Development, SAVWA and others. By working hand in hand with these partners, the programme remains rooted in local realities while expanding its impact nationwide.

Looking Ahead with Phase 4

As the programme enters its fourth phase, there is cautious optimism. The lessons of Phase 3, captured during the Celebrating Innovation Reflection and the lived experiences of participants, provide a strong foundation. The focus now is on deepening impact, strengthening transition pathways and ensuring that a greater proportion of participants move into sustainable work or study.

Sandy Dlamini Zhanda, Seriti Partner Programme Manager, captures this vision:

“Job creation alone is not enough. Young people need hope, direction, and support. With Phase 4, our goal is to see more participants successfully transition into long-term opportunities. If even one in three achieves this, it will prove that holistic youth programmes deliver lasting returns.”

Beyond Employment

South Africa’s youth deserve more than temporary relief from unemployment. They deserve opportunities that help them discover their talents, build their confidence and contribute meaningfully to society.

The NYS programme is showing that such opportunities are possible. It is not simply about jobs. It is about building a holistic pathway where young people serve, learn and grow, and in doing so lay the foundation for stronger, more resilient communities.

To learn more about Seriti Institute and its programmes that drive lasting community impact, visit www.seriti.org.za.