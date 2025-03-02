In a recent field study conducted at a local construction company in South Africa, African Group Lubricants (AG Lubricants) supplied Mobil Delvac Modern™ MX 15W-40 Super Defense engine oil to test its performance under rigorous operational conditions. The goal was to extend the oil drain interval (ODI) while maintaining optimal engine performance and reliability.

In collaboration with the company’s engineering team, AG Lubricants identified a mixed fleet application that included heavy-duty off-highway vehicles, explains Ernest Roux, Commercial Manager.

A Komatsu HD465-7 rigid dump truck was selected as the test vehicle for the field study. Regular used-oil analysis and performance monitoring were conducted throughout the test to ensure accurate and reliable results.

During the field study, Mobil Delvac Modern™ MX 15W-40 Super Defense demonstrated high thermal and oxidation stability, resulting in reduced sludge buildup, lower deposit formation, and controlled viscosity. These qualities allowed for an extended oil drain interval, successfully increasing from 250 to 1 000 operational hours.

Based on the assessments, the fleet achieved the following annual benefits:

Safety : Reduced overall exposure hours by 608 hours.

: Reduced overall exposure hours by 608 hours. Environmental Impact : Reduced oil usage by 17 328 litres.

: Reduced oil usage by 17 328 litres. Productivity: Achieved revenue savings of approximately R4 749 591, considering both direct and indirect cost reductions.

The construction company operates a fleet of over 1 000 pieces of heavy-duty equipment across various divisions, including mining, roadworks, and marine construction. With operational efficiency being a top priority, the company sought to explore solutions that could reduce maintenance time and costs without compromising performance or reliability.

Based on the field study’s positive results, AG Lubricants recommended Mobil Delvac Modern™ MX 15W-40 Super Defense as the preferred engine oil for the company’s mixed fleet. The oil’s ability to provide superior thermal and oxidation stability makes it ideal for extended ODIs and optimal engine protection.

Switching to Mobil Delvac Modern™ MX 15W-40 Super Defense resulted in significant operational improvements for the company. The extended ODI not only reduced oil consumption and environmental impact but also improved safety and increased overall productivity. “Mobil Delvac Modern™ MX 15W-40 Super Defense, supplied by AG Lubricants, proved to be a cost-effective and reliable solution for enhancing fleet performance,” says Johan Nell, Lubricants Engineer.

Mobil Delvac Modern™ MX 15W-40 Super Defense is more than just an engine oil. It is a comprehensive solution for extending operational hours, improving performance, and protecting valuable assets. With its extended oil drain intervals, superior wear protection, and fuel-saving benefits, it is the ideal choice for companies looking to enhance the efficiency and longevity of their construction and yellow equipment.

AG Lubricants is the authorised distributor of Mobil™ lubricants in South Africa, Swaziland, Lesotho, Botswana, Mozambique and the DRC.