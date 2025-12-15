Ethiopia’s Agricultural Mechanisation Set for Major Boost with Introduction of New Deal

The government of Ethiopia’s National Agricultural Mechanisation Strategy is set for a major boost following an exclusive distribution deal between Italy’s McCormick Tractors and the Kerchanshe Group, a partnership expected to accelerate the country’s mechanisation drive.

The agreement, formally launched at an event this week at Sheraton Addis in Addis Ababa, designates Kerchanshe as the sole distributor of McCormick agricultural machinery across Ethiopia, including after-sales support and operator training.

Under the pact, Kerchanshe will lead nationwide sales and support services for McCormick — a prestigious Italian tractor brand under Argo Tractors — marking the brand’s official entry into Ethiopia’s agricultural machinery market. The launch drew executives from both companies and underscored a shared commitment to modernising the country’s farming systems.

The collaboration directly supports Ethiopia’s National Agricultural Mechanisation Strategy, which aims to significantly increase the number of operational tractors in the country from about 20,000 to 65,000 in the coming years. This mechanisation push is central to broader national goals of improving agricultural productivity, ensuring food security, and fostering economic growth.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Ethiopia’s economy, contributing roughly 34 % of GDP and providing livelihoods for the majority of the population. Yet the sector continues to grapple with low mechanisation levels: only about 5 million hectares — roughly 27 % of the nation’s 18.4 million hectares of arable land — are currently cultivated with tractors, leaving much of the land reliant on traditional and labour-intensive practices.

By introducing high-performance McCormick tractors and a comprehensive support framework, the Kerchanshe partnership aims to narrow the existing machinery gap that limits farm efficiency and productivity. In addition to tractor sales, Kerchanshe will provide after-sales maintenance, operator training, and technical support — services intended to enhance machinery lifespan and effectiveness in Ethiopia’s diverse agricultural landscapes.

Officials involved in the launch highlighted that improved mechanisation will benefit both large commercial farms and smaller operators. For commercial agriculture, powerful, reliable machinery is expected to support large-scale cropping of grains, pulses, and oilseeds. In smaller and medium farming systems, increased access to tractors through sales and service hubs could unlock more timely land preparation and planting, potentially boosting yields.

Industry experts note that Ethiopia’s mechanisation efforts must also tackle systemic challenges, such as limited access to finance for farmers and the need for robust service networks for repairs, parts, and trained technicians. A working national strategy released recently emphasises the need to scale up mechanisation technologies across tillage, planting, harvesting, and post-harvest operations to support comprehensive agricultural transformation.

The McCormick-Kerchanshe partnership arrives amid other mechanisation initiatives in Ethiopia. For instance, inclusive tractor financing models, leasing schemes, and broader mechanisation programmes have been introduced to expand access to machinery for smallholder farmers, highlighting a multifaceted national effort to modernise agriculture.

As Ethiopia intensifies its mechanisation drive, the new distribution deal is expected to play a key role in bridging equipment gaps, enhancing farm productivity, and supporting the country’s long-term agricultural goals — reinforcing the government’s vision of a modern, efficient, and food-secure agricultural sector.