ERG’s COMIDE Entity Supports Agricultural Development with Fertilizers and Seeds

La Congolaise des Mines et de Développement SARL (“COMIDE”), an entity of Eurasian Resources Group in Africa , distributed agricultural inputs to local communities in Lualaba Province. The distribution ceremony, held in the presence of traditional leaders and the Administrator of Mutshatsha Territory, Symphorien MWILU, marks a significant step in implementing the 2024 – 2028 cahier des charges and aligns with the agricultural policy priorities of His Excellency, President Félix Antoine TSHISEKEDI TSHILOMBO.

Farmers from the villages of Kisanfu, Kisankala, Lenge, Kimbeimbe, Henri, Lumilulu, Kanika, Mukembe, and Mwamfwe received essential inputs, including fertilisers, urea, and maize seeds – the region’s staple food crop. This initiative will enhance agricultural productivity across 194 hectares, with 51 hectares cultivated by women, thereby improving food security and promoting self-sufficiency in the surrounding communities.

Serge KAYEMBE, CSR Superintendent at COMIDE, highlighted the long-term benefits of supporting agriculture: “At ERG, we firmly believe in the importance of fostering sustainable and structured agricultural projects. By empowering farmers, we not only contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector but also lay a foundation for future generations. This project reflects our commitment to delivering tangible and enduring solutions that enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of communities.”

During the ceremony, beneficiaries reviewed the agricultural training they had received, which combined theoretical instruction with practical fieldwork to ensure sustainable agricultural development in the region.

Mutshatsha District Administrator, Symphorien MWILU, praised COMIDE’s efforts: “Last year, I had the honour of witnessing the signing of the charter between COMIDE and the community. Today’s event is a testament to COMIDE’s dedication to our villages, achieved through collaboration and a well-established partnership. COMIDE’s initiatives actively contribute to our community’s social and economic development. Moreover, environmental safety is paramount for the prosperity of our families and the region.”

COMIDE has a longstanding commitment to community development. Over the years, the company has funded a primary school in Kisankala, built another in Lenge – providing education for over 1,250 students – and consistently supported agriculture for six years. Moving forward, COMIDE remains dedicated to fulfilling its cahier des charges to ensure stakeholders benefit from the 0.3% allocation of mining royalties and continue to experience the positive impacts of its initiatives.