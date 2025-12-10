Empowering resilience: Corteva’s drive for climate-smart farming

As South Africa confronts the realities of a changing climate through erratic rainfall, rising temperatures and increasing water scarcity the agricultural sector faces unprecedented pressure to adapt. In this challenging environment, Corteva Agriscience stands as a formidable force in agricultural innovation, leading the transformation toward climate-smart farming. It is delivering integrated solutions through its science-driven approach, robust technologies and strategic farmer partnerships, that not only mitigate climate risks but also secure the long-term productivity and sustainability of South African agriculture.

A Scientific Approach to Seed Adaptation

Central to Corteva’s climate-smart offering is its comprehensive portfolio of seed varieties, developed through extensive research and innovation. They have been selected for on-farm performance over several seasons for both optimal and stress conditions. By selecting for yield stability, these seeds offer both commercial and smallholder farmers a vital buffer against climatic uncertainty.

Our breeding programs are designed to include local adapatability, including stress tolerance, as part of our selection criteria. Our yellow maize pipeline has been industry-leading in yield performance, stress tolerance, and stability for several years, consistently bringing value to our customers. We have recently launched several new white maize hybrids that have built on this success and bringing outstanding performance under tough environmental conditions to farmers in the western regions

Our global breeding footprint and local capacity allow us to generate data-driven insights and provide recommendations when new diseases, such as Goss’s wilt, emerge or when there are race changes in diseases like northern maize leaf blight. Given the variability in climate over the last decade it is important to be able to maximize yield under both stressful and optimal conditions. Our extensive testing network helps us select hybrids that perform well under both these extremes. This enhances on farm performance and sustainability.

Across our entire product pipeline, we continue to innovate and identify specific agronomic practices that maximise performance. Some of the most exciting new product releases will be focussed for the western areas bringing technology and yield to these growers

Enhancing Climate Resilience Through Chemistry

In addition to its advancements in seed technology and conservation agriculture, Corteva Agriscience plays a pivotal role in climate-smart farming through its innovative crop protection solutions. By integrating cutting-edge chemistry with sustainable practices, Corteva enhances crop resilience at its Centre for Seed Applied Technologies (CSAT) in Rosslyn, Pretoria against pests, diseases and environmental stresses, thereby supporting farmers in maintaining productivity under challenging climatic conditions.

Combatting Climate Change Through Partnership and Training

As a leader in agricultural innovation, Corteva Agriscience is driving climate resilience in South Africa through strategic partnerships and advanced research initiatives, including collaborations with the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), the Centre for Seed Applied Technologies (CSAT) and the Africa Technology Hub in Delmas. Through these partnerships, Corteva ensures that its research and product development are tailored to address the specific environmental and agronomic challenges faced by South African farmers.

As technology alone cannot combat climate change, Corteva also invests in farmer education and on-the-ground support to ensure innovative solutions are effectively implemented and deliver lasting impact. Through its various training initiatives, the company provides farmers with the skills and knowledge to implement climate-smart techniques effectively. Topics range from pest and disease management in warming climates to best practices for water conservation and sustainable fertiliser use. This human-centred approach ensures that innovations are accessible and applicable to both commercial and smallholder farmers.

Vision for Resilient Agriculture

Corteva Agriscience continues to lead the advancement of climate-smart agriculture through its commitment to sustainable crop protection and farmer support. By combining cutting-edge innovations with practical training and responsible stewardship, the company empowers farmers to manage climate-related challenges effectively and sustainably. Corteva’s integrated approach ensures that agricultural practices remain both productive and environmentally responsible, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in securing the future of South African farming and food security.