EIMA Agrimach, the success of the ninth edition

The ninth edition of EIMA Agrimach – the international exhibition of agricultural machinery for India and Southeast Asia – ended on a positive note. The event was held from 27 to 29 November at the IARI Pusa University Campus in New Delhi. Over the three days the organizers, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Italian Federation of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers (FederUnacoma), recorded more than 41,000 attendees in total; a figure that confirms the strong interest that the New Delhi event generates within India’s production sector and the neighbouring countries.

In addition to farmers and agricultural machinery dealers – the most represented groups, with a total of 24,000 professionals – EIMA Agrimach was attended by numerous institutional figures, members of the academic world, technicians, industry associations, representatives of cooperatives, and buyers. Visitors from various Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, Odisha and Telangana, were able to view next-generation machinery and systems specifically developed by the more than 180 exhibiting companies (including 18 Italian brands) to increase the productivity of the Subcontinent’s agricultural economy, enhance production sustainability, and optimise the use of production inputs.

A significant number of economic operators were also present at the New Delhi event. Not only buyers from Nepal, Ghana, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Morocco, South Korea, Burkina Faso, Algeria and Oman, but also foreign delegations from Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, whose participation was organized by ICE in collaboration with FederUnacoma. During the first two days of the exhibition, the foreign delegations were engaged in business-to-business meetings with Italian exhibiting companies to explore the solutions best suited to the needs of their respective agricultural sectors.

The quality of the technologies on display, the content of the technical and political meetings held during the exhibition, as well as the interest in the practical demonstrations in the test field – FederUnacoma organizers underline – confirm EIMA Agrimach as a key event for the entire region.

The next edition of the event is scheduled for December 2027.