Del Monte Kenya Limited is proud to announce that it has officially joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

As a member of this prestigious network, Del Monte Kenya becomes part of a global network of over 23,000 companies and 4,000 non-business participants dedicated to building a more sustainable, inclusive, and responsible future.

Confirming the news, Del Monte Kenya’s Managing Director Wayne Cook said:

“We are truly honored to announce our membership in the UN Global Compact. We take pride in the fact that our continuous investment in sustainability across all our operations has not only garnered global recognition but has also yielded positive results. This milestone further strengthens our commitment to sustainability. We look forward to learning from the global community and adopting best practices while also inspiring others to embrace responsible business practices and environmental stewardship. Together, we can contribute to building a better and brighter future for everyone.”

The pineapple producer, marketer, and distributor’s proactive investment in a robust and deliberate sustainability agenda has been the driving force behind its growth and profitability. The milestone means that Del Monte Kenya will now further advance its sustainable business practices on the global stage.

Being part of the UN Global Compact means that Del Monte Kenya aligns with the organization’s ten principles and reaffirms its commitment to upholding human rights, labor standards, environmental sustainability, and anti-corruption efforts in all aspects of its operations. This initiative also reinforces the company’s dedication to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fostering transparency, and inspiring meaningful change across industries.

Del Monte Kenya will implement reporting mechanisms that promote transparency while sharing insights and progress annually toward its sustainability goals.

Through these collective efforts, the company aims to advance sustainable agriculture, environmental conservation, and social impact programs across Kenya and beyond.

For more information about the UN Global Compact, please visit: https://www.unglobalcompact.org