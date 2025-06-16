Brenntag Specialties Animal Nutrition will participate in the 24th European Symposium on Poultry Nutrition (ESPN), which will take place from June 23–26, 2025, in Maastricht, Netherlands. At booth 28, the team will present innovative feed concepts aimed at improving poultry performance while lowering the reliance on antibiotics.

With a versatile range of solutions and a deep understanding of nutritional science, Brenntag supports the poultry industry in advancing animal health and productivity. The company’s product portfolio is tailored to meet the growing demand for feed strategies that align with efficiency goals and reduced antibiotic use.

Jeroen Baeyens, Business Manager Brenntag Specialties Animal Nutrition: “Poultry farmers are under increasing pressure to enhance efficiency and animal well-being while cutting back on antibiotics. During ESPN 2025, we’ll demonstrate how our customized nutritional solutions address these needs.”

If you want to get in direct contact or reach out for an appointment, please call the local business contact below.