As a global science-driven agricultural company with a strong presence in South Africa, Corteva Agriscience is committed to advancing sustainable farming, strengthening resilient food systems and driving inclusive growth. This commitment is demonstrated through its partnerships with emerging enterprises across the country supported by tailored seed, crop protection and development programmes including its B-BBEE Supplier Development initiative. These partnerships focus on building commercially viable businesses that contribute to food security, economic inclusion, job creation and agricultural transformation.

A recent visit by Corteva to Noko Development Trust highlighted the significant impact of this programme on emerging farmers in Thaba Chweu Municipality, Ohrigstad. Led by entrepreneur and director Sania Mokoena, the woman-led trust manages 360 hectares of land and a diverse agricultural portfolio including maize, livestock, vegetables and pasture.

“Partnering with Corteva has been transformative for our business,” says Sania. “From the outset, Corteva’s support has extended far beyond providing seed. We received guidance, mentorship and access to practical tools that enabled us to run our farm as a professional sustainable enterprise. This is not just farming for consumption. It’s farming to grow future farmers and strengthen local agricultural supply chains.”

The trust has benefitted from significant developmental support including access to high-quality seed, labour assistance, infrastructure and targeted training opportunities. These interventions have enabled Noko Development Trust to implement long-term operational planning and improve farm efficiency. Sania states, “Through the training we received we introduced a formal accounting system. Every input, expense and sale is tracked professionally. We’ve also learned how to identify and secure markets, ensuring that our production is aligned with demand which allows us to sell consistently and plan for the next season.”

She further notes that mentoring and on-the-ground support from Corteva have instilled a business mindset across the farm. “Every skill I’ve gained through the programme has enhanced the performance of the entire farm. It is not just about planting and harvesting. It is about running a farm as a business, understanding cash flow, workforce management and logistics. Corteva’s support has been consistent and practical, fundamentally changing how we operate and allowed us to professionalise our operations, expand production and plan effectively for each planting season. With mentorship, practical tools and infrastructure support, we can sustain and grow our business while creating opportunities for others in our community. The programme does not just develop farms. It develops farmers and future leaders in agriculture.”

Taryn Govender, Procurement Executive – Africa Middle East & Asia Pacific at Corteva Agriscience, underscores the purpose of Corteva’s Supplier Development Programme to address the key challenges faced by emerging farming enterprises by improving access to knowledge, infrastructure, funding and networks while encouraging an entrepreneurial approach to farming. “At Corteva, our mission is to enrich lives for generations to come. Supporting emerging farmers through our B-BBEE Supplier Development Programme allows us to build generational wealth, strengthen local food security and contribute positively to the economy. Success for us is measured by the growth, sustainability and professionalisation of our partners.”

The partnership extends through value-chain collaborators such as Seedlink (Pty) Ltd, a South African agri-business supporting emerging farmers in the seed and grain sectors. These collaborative efforts provide enterprises like Noko Development Trust with access to resources, technical training and markets that might otherwise remain out of reach.

Through initiatives such as this, Corteva Agriscience supports the commercial success of -emerging agricultural businesses and advances the transformation of South Africa’s agricultural sector. By combining scientific expertise, strategic partnerships and a commitment to inclusive growth, the company drives the development of a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector.