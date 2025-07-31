As part of its BBBEE strategy, Corteva launched an impactful flagship Bursary Program in 2022 for both undergraduate and postgraduate students that removes the barrier of significant cost. Beyond covering tuition, accommodation and textbooks, the program offers hands-on work experience twice a year at key Corteva sites.

Each year the program supports 15–20 students with 16 confirmed for 2025. Importantly, the initiative aligns with AgriSETA’s priority skills list and is focused on building a diverse skilled pipeline of future agricultural professionals with special emphasis on reaching underrepresented communities and rural youth. During their time with Corteva, students are introduced to the challenges and innovations that actively cultivate leadership potential.

From Classroom to Career

For many graduates, entering the workforce can be daunting. Corteva’s internship program helps ease this transition by placing young professionals alongside experts in areas such as crop health, seed production, marketing and research. The program gives interns valuable exposure to global best practices, provides mentorship from experienced professionals, builds practical experience and helps lay the foundation for lasting careers in agriculture.

Since 2021 the program has welcomed more than 107 interns with an annual intake of 20 to 25 individuals and in 2025 the company welcomed 21 new interns. Nearly a third of interns have secured permanent roles at Corteva while an additional 20 percent have found employment in the broader agricultural industry.

Growing Talent from Within

Corteva’s approach to development doesn’t stop with external programs. Inside the company a strong culture of continuous learning empowers employees to grow their careers while contributing to the company’s success.

Through structured learnerships staff can pursue qualifications while remaining in their roles. These programs are designed to build critical technical skills, prepare employees for leadership and ensure that Corteva remains agile, knowledgeable and competitive in an increasingly tech-driven and environmentally conscious sector.

Fostering Entrepreneurship

Corteva’s commitment to transformation and development extends beyond education and into entrepreneurship. Corteva supports promising small businesses especially growers and suppliers through its Enterprise and Supplier Development Program, helping them grow and become integral parts of the company’s value chain. One participant has grown his revenue by more than 170 percent in just three years thanks to targeted mentorship and support.

MEC Endorses Holistic Training and Development Program

Corteva’s training and development program reflects a holistic commitment to building skills and growing future leaders in agriculture. By tackling skills shortages, opening youth employment pathways and promoting equity, Corteva is shaping a diverse future-ready workforce for agriculture.

This was acknowledged by the MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development in Gauteng Vuyiswa Ramokgopa who joined 30 top agricultural learners during a visit to Corteva’s Seed Applied Technologies Centre in Rosslyn. During the visit Corteva presented its comprehensive training and development program which the MEC commended for effectively bridging academic learning with real-world exposure and highlighting diverse career opportunities across the agricultural value chain.

MEC Ramokgopa also applauded Corteva’s commitment to skills development and transformation and highlighted the value of such initiatives in closing the gap between education and industry, describing the visit as the start of a meaningful partnership. She emphasised the broad scope of agriculture beyond farming to include careers in research, logistics, policy and entrepreneurship and encouraged learners to seize the opportunities presented through programs like Corteva’s.