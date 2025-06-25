Cultivating Innovation : Corteva Agriscience’s consistent commitment to Agricultural progress in South Africa and the African Continent

“At Corteva Agriscience our purpose is clear – to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume – ensuring progress for generations to come. We are proud to stand alongside local farmers empowering them with innovative solutions that drives productivity, with sustainability, as South Africa faces mounting agricultural and food security challenges,” says Abraham Vermeulen, Commercial Lead, Corteva Africa Middle East.

Critical Importance of Agriculture in South Africa

South Africa is a net exporter ($14 billion including fruit, wine and nuts) of agricultural produce, with primary agriculture contributing 3% to national GDP and 5% of total employment in 2023 (Source: BFAP Baseline 2024). If value-added services such as processing, trade services and inputs are included, agriculture’s total contribution to the South African economy is closer to 14%.

These statistics only represent the formal economy and play a vital role in food security, with the informal economy adding at least another 2 million households producing food for their own consumption. The sector’s employment is stable, with an additional 113,000 jobs created between 2019 and 2023. The contribution of emerging farmers has significantly increased, accounting for 11% of total agricultural output in 2023.

Strong Footprint on Africa Continent

Corteva Agriscience, a global pure-play agriculture company and leader in seed with a complementary portfolio in crop protection and biologicals, has a strong footprint on the African continent with a staff complement of over 600 and its African headquarters based in South Africa.

Corteva Agriscience, established as an independent company in 2019, brings together the rich legacies of three industry leaders – DuPont Crop Protection, DuPont Pioneer, and Dow AgroSciences. This unification followed the 2017 merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont, which subsequently led to the creation of Corteva as a standalone entity focused solely on agriculture.

The company’s heritage includes Pioneer, founded in 1926 and set to celebrate its centennial in 2026 and Pannar Seed, which has been serving South African row crop farmers since 1958. Corteva’s commitment to South Africa is further strengthened by leveraging its global expertise spanning over 120 countries.

Challenges faced by African farmers

There is no denying that farmers worldwide experience challenges, climate change poses a significant challenge to agriculture across Africa, threatening food security and the livelihoods of millions. The continent is experiencing rising temperatures, prolonged droughts and unpredictable rainfall patterns which disrupt traditional farming practices.

These climatic shifts lead to reduced crop yields, increased pest and disease pressures and heightened vulnerability for smallholder farmers who lack access to adaptive technologies. Consequently, Africa faces a growing food insecurity crisis with projections indicating that climate change could reduce yields for some crops by up to 35% by 2050.

Enabling progress through innovation

Through enabled innovation and technology, Corteva Agriscience aims to alleviate these challenges. The company develops advanced seed technologies including drought-tolerant and pest-resistant hybrids that help farmers increase productivity despite challenging environmental conditions.

The company focuses on providing high-quality seeds, crop protection & biologicals products that optimize farming practices and reduce losses from pests, diseases and adverse weather. Corteva also invests in education and partnerships to empower farmers with the knowledge and resources needed for sustainable agriculture. By driving innovation and supporting diverse farming communities globally, Corteva contributes to producing more nutritious food efficiently while protecting the environment.

Corteva’s Investment in African Agriculture

Corteva’s investment in South Africa reflects a strong commitment to local agricultural development through significant infrastructure and research capabilities. The company operates two major seed production sites in Rosslyn and Kroonstad, with the Rosslyn facility alone supplying about 50% of the country’s maize seed needs. This site also includes a parent seed production hub and a quality certification laboratory that extends its support to East African markets.

Beyond production, Corteva maintains four R&D facilities nationwide including the Delmas site, a multi-crop research center focused on drought tolerance and advanced technology leadership for Africa. Together, these investments ensure sustainable food production for key crops like maize, sunflower, canola and soy, reinforcing Corteva’s role in driving agricultural innovation and food security in the region.

Corteva is not only serving the agricultural value chain – it is transforming it. By “connecting the dots” from farmer to consumer and by embracing transparency, Corteva is helping to build a food system that is more sustainable, efficient and resilient

As a trusted partner to South African agriculture, Corteva remains dedicated to advancing science, supporting farmers and feeding the nation – now and into the future.