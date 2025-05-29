“At NAMPO 2025, Corteva Agriscience reaffirms its enduring partnership with South African farmers by showcasing its deep heritage and future-focused innovations. This year’s exhibit brings together the proven performance of two legacy brands – Pioneer Seed, celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2026 and Pannar Seed, which has been serving South African farmers since 1958. At this year’s NAMPO, Corteva was privileged to host Deputy President Paul Mashatile, together with high profile government delegation, Director General of Agriculture, Mooketsa Ramasodi, Gauteng MEC for Agriculture, Rural Development and Envitonment, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa and Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean MacPherson” says Nick Goble, South Africa Seeds Business Lead.

For decades, farmers across South Africa have relied on Pannar and Pioneer to deliver consistent, high-performing seed solutions tailored through extensive trials for local conditions. These iconic brands remain at the heart of Corteva’s promise to support productivity, resilience and sustainability in agriculture in a sector increasingly shaped by climate volatility.

Innovation for the Future: Corteva Biologicals

As Corteva looks to the future, the NAMPO exhibition showcases its expanding biologicals portfolio, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable agriculture as a cornerstone of Corteva’s vision.

Following the 2023 acquisitions of Stoller and Symborg – now integrated as Corteva Biologicals – the company has enhanced its ability to deliver natural, regenerative inputs that promote soil health, improved nutrient uptake and crop resilience.

These environmentally friendly solutions, including beneficial bacteria, enzymes and natural soil enhancers are essential tools to support improved yields, stress management, adaption to changing climate conditions and evolving regulatory and consumer expectations, all without compromising productivity.

An Integrated Offering for Modern Farmers

Corteva is delivering a complete and integrated offering that meets the modern farmer’s needs. By combining the strength of our heritage brands with the future-forward potential of biologicals, we’re enabling more sustainable, productive and profitable farming across South Africa.

By assisting farmers with customised crop management guidance, combining data, technology and proven practices to maximise results, Corteva lays the foundation for a sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership.

This integrated approach plays a critical role in strengthening national and regional food security. As climate variability intensifies farmers require resilient seed genetics, regenerative biological inputs and precise agronomic support to maintain consistent yields. Corteva’s comprehensive solutions equip farmers to navigate these challenges effectively helping to secure a stable, nutritious food supply for South Africa and across the continent.

Feeding the Future, Together

At Corteva Agriscience, our purpose is clear – to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume – ensuring progress and empowerment for generations to come. This reflects in our commitment to nurture the next generation of agricultural leaders through strategic partnerships with academic institutions and targeted empowerment programmes to build a resilient, future-ready agricultural sector.” “As a trusted partner, Corteva remains committed to advancing science, supporting South African farmers and securing the nation’s food future. We are proud to stand alongside local farmers, empowering them with innovative solutions that drive productivity with sustainability,” says Goble.