COP29: Kenya Secures Major Boost in Climate-Smart Agriculture from AIM for Climate’s $29.2B Global Investments

Kenya has emerged as a significant beneficiary of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate’s (AIM for Climate) investments, receiving support for various projects designed to enhance climate-smart agriculture.

In an announcement of its major advancements in mission to address food security and climate change, the global initiative co-led by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States said it has nearly doubled its investment commitments to $29.2 billion.

The investment surge includes $16.7 billion from 56 government partners, which Kenya is part and $12.5 billion from 129 Innovation Sprint partners.

These funds aim to drive high-impact projects focusing on smallholder farmers, emerging agricultural technologies, agroecological research, and methane reduction.

Focus on Kenya and Regional Innovation

Some of the various initiatives targeted for support in Kenya include:

Financial Inclusion for Climate Resilience and Adaptation (FICRA) Fund: A $250 million fund led by CGIAR and Big Valley GmbH to support small-scale farmers with financing for climate-smart technologies, aiming to build resilience against climate extremes.

Ag360 Climate Fund: A $150 million, 10-year fund promoting gender-responsive, circular agriculture. By investing in biochar and waste-to-energy initiatives, the fund enhances soil health and supports sustainable farming systems.

Shamba Shape Up: A transformative TV and radio program delivering practical climate-smart agricultural knowledge to farmers in Kenya and other African countries. With a $15 million investment, the program will expand to five additional countries by 2026.

Youth Green Jobs Initiative (AGRA): Aims to create green job opportunities for 5,000 youth and mobilize $10 million in investments for youth-led agricultural innovations.

Fortified Whole Grain Alliance: With $4.5 million in funding, this initiative promotes fortified whole grains to improve nutrition, address climate resilience, and reduce environmental impact.

Drought-Tolerant Seed Distribution: A $2.7 million project accelerating the availability of drought-resistant seeds to farmers through partnerships with agricultural SMEs.

Food Loss and Waste Reduction (Champions 12.3): Focused on reducing food loss across African value chains, this $2 million initiative leverages private-sector investments to scale sustainable practices.

Strengthening Global Efforts

In just four years, AIM for Climate has increased its partners to 800+, including 56 countries and 129 Innovation Sprints (investments in specific, impactful, expedited efforts).

AIM for Climate’s co-leads, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, emphasized the coalition’s pivotal role in fostering resilient agricultural systems. During COP 29, the initiative hosted panels and discussions highlighting innovative projects and partnerships shaping a food-secure future.

A key event was the presentation of the AIM for Climate Report, “Cultivating Transformative Investments in Climate-Smart Agriculture and Food Systems Innovation.” This report outlined strategies for maintaining the initiative’s momentum beyond its planned 2025 conclusion, including:

-Incorporating climate-smart agriculture into national climate strategies (NDCs) to address food security.

-Sustaining increased investments as new budgetary baselines to ensure long-term agricultural resilience.

-Fostering global partnerships to scale transformative solutions and overcome barriers to innovation.