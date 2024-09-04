The Centre for African Leaders in Agriculture (CALA) Leadership Forum, held during the African Food Systems Forum 2024, successfully equipped 40 delegates with actionable strategies and expanded their knowledge to lead food system innovations effectively.

The forum, themed “From Local Fields to Global Impact: Leading Food System Innovation in a Digital and Climate Era,” provided delegates across governments, civil society, private and public sector with practical insights and strategies for navigating the complexities of food system innovation amid digital advancements and climate challenges.

Participants leveraged connections with leading innovators and thought leaders to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies and developments in agriculture, and were introduced to the principles of Action Learning, enabling them to design impactful projects aimed at addressing real-world food system challenges.

“Young people need to push themselves harder to do more and be problem solvers.”” Remarked Dr. Agnes Kalibata AGRA President. “That is what CALA is about, nurturing the next generation of problem solvers. Use us as your platforms to do more. We look forward to seeing your project and being part of your success.” She added.

The forum reaffirmed CALA’s commitment to supporting African leaders in driving sustainable practices to radically transform African food systems, enhance local food production and bolster resilience to climate change and uplift the livelihoods of African farmers.

Jonathan Said, Vice President, Centre for Technical Expertise, AGRA emphasized the need to address the leadership gap in the agricultural and food systems transformation across Africa. “Empowering key actors in the continent with practical insights and strategies to lead innovation and implement transformative food systems solutions is essential to achieving Africa’s food security agenda” he noted.

The CALA Leadership Forum also served as the inaugural meeting for incoming CALA Cohort 4 delegates inspiring them to initiate relevant and impactful projects that contribute to food systems transformation.

CALA also called upon all leaders, stakeholders, and partners in the agricultural sector to take bold and immediate actions towards transforming Africa’s food systems.