Bushel Plus Unveils BranValt as Its New Global Brand

The new name signals the company’s future-focused strategy and its expanding leadership in global harvest optimization technology and innovation.

Bushel Plus Ltd., a global leader in harvest optimization and agricultural technology, today announced it will transition to a new company name, BranValt, with the official change taking effect in July 2026.

The rebrand reflects the company’s evolution from a pioneer in harvest loss measurement to a global provider of integrated solutions that help farmers protect yields, improve efficiency, and maximize the value of every acre at harvest.

“Our business has grown well beyond where we started. What started as a basement hobby is now trusted in 45 different countries worldwide,” says Marcel Kringe, Founder and CEO. “BranValt reflects who we are today – a global company with an expanding portfolio – and where we’re headed as we continue innovating advanced solutions that help farmers protect their harvest and profitability.”

Under the BranValt name, the company will continue to offer its proven product lineup, including the SmartPan® System, MAD Concaves™, and the MiniCombine™, along with its Harvest Academy™, an internationally renowned education and training program that helps farmers and ag equipment professionals optimize harvest operations.

According to Kringe, uniting these solutions under a new global brand is intended to make it easier for farmers to find, trust, and use the tools they need to reduce losses and improve harvest performance.

“Our commitment to delivering quality experiences, technical excellence, continuous innovation, and farmer success remains stronger than ever,” adds Kringe. “The same experienced team will continue to stand behind the products, partnerships, and customer support that farmers and dealers rely on.”

The BranValt name reflects both the company’s strategic vision and its agricultural roots: ‘Bran’ references Brandon, Manitoba, where the company was founded and continues to operate, while ‘Valt’ draws inspiration from the agricultural heritage rooted in Germany’s countryside, where the founder grew up.

Beyond geography, ‘Bran’ signifies strength and protection, as the nutrient-rich outer layer of grain, while ‘Valt,’ inspired by the word vault, represents safeguarding every kernel at harvest. Together, these elements embody a global agricultural spirit and BranValt’s enduring connection to farming communities worldwide.

Bushel Plus will begin introducing the BranValt name across select products, packaging, communications, and industry events starting in early 2026, with the full transition completed by July.

“This rebrand strengthens our position as we scale globally,” said Kringe. “It also guides us for continued innovation and long-term leadership in harvest optimization while keeping our focus exactly where it belongs – protecting farmers’ harvests.”

Bushel Plus products will continue to be available through the company’s global dealer network as the transition to the BranValt brand progresses. For dealer locations and additional product information, visit bushelplus.com or call 1-833-376-7726 to speak with a Bushel Plus product specialist.