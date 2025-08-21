Bühler and SACB showcase power of strategic partnerships at 87th AGM

Strategic collaboration between technology providers and industry associations remains central to building a sustainable food processing sector. This was evident at the 87th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the South African Chamber of Baking (SACB), where global technology leader Bühler highlighted how partnerships drive innovation, knowledge exchange, and sector-wide progress.

“Partnerships with industry associations are essential to Bühler’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration across the food and feed value chains,” says Taryn Browne, Head of Marketing at Bühler Southern Africa. “These platforms connect us with stakeholders who share similar challenges and aspirations, enabling meaningful dialogue and co-creation.”

Leanne Goondi, Operations Manager at SACB, adds: “Our partnership with Bühler is built on shared values and a mutual commitment to progress. Bühler brings global expertise, while SACB provides the networks and local platform for meaningful industry impact.”

Customer Insight and Industry Platforms

Through associations like SACB, Bühler gains valuable insights into evolving customer needs. “Technical working groups and knowledge exchanges give us a window into customer priorities, from equipment design to energy efficiency,” notes Browne. “These events allow us to demonstrate our expertise while contributing to the collective intelligence of the industry.”

The SACB AGM itself has become a dynamic forum. “It is far more than a statutory gathering,” explains Goondi. “It is where industry leaders reconnect, reflect on progress, and reimagine the future of baking in South Africa.”

Technical Contributions and Trends

At this year’s AGM, Bühler presented on starch valorisation, showing how processors can reduce waste, improve recovery, and support circular economy models. “The feedback was highly encouraging,” says Browne. Goondi agrees: “Sessions like these add immense value, offering practical insights into efficiency and sustainability.”

Both Bühler and SACB are aligned on the key trends shaping the sector: sustainability and energy efficiency, automation and digitalisation, stronger food safety and traceability, and in Southern Africa a focus on local sourcing, skills development, and resilience to climate and supply chain disruptions.

“The presence of global technology leaders like Bühler enriches the conversation, sparks new ideas, and ensures our members are exposed to best practices and future-ready solutions,” Goondi says.

Future Outlook

The 2025 AGM programme received strong feedback for its expert speakers, relevant topics, and balance between technical insights and networking. Beyond events, SACB continues to support industry development through training partnerships with FoodBev SETA, SAQA, and the QCTO, while maintaining close collaboration with regulatory and industry bodies.

For Bühler, these relationships are vital. “Strong ties foster a culture of innovation and unity in addressing systemic challenges like food security, climate adaptation, and supply chain resilience,” reflects Browne.

As Goondi concludes: “These efforts reinforce SACB’s role as a trusted and forward-thinking industry body, and cement its position as a champion of continuous learning, innovation, and excellence across the South African baking sector.”

With industry challenges becoming increasingly complex, partnerships like this will be pivotal in shaping a sustainable and innovative future for food processing in Southern Africa.