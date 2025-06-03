They say essential oils are nature’s bottled whispers. At Keiskammahoek’s Qobo Qobo Essential Oils, an hour away from East London, those whispers are telling stories of

Formally registered in 2014, Qobo Qobo Essential Oils was never just about distilling plants, it was about distilling potential. It took a place with land, water and very few economic prospects and turned it into a beacon of what happens when you back people instead of pitying them.

Today Qobo Qobo Essential Oils grows rosemary for oil and chamomile for extraction on 63 hectares. Qobo Qobo Essential Oils owns 23 hectares while 40 hectares is owned by communal farmers. The nursery, distillery, planting and drying of the plants is all done in Keiskammahoek with marketing done in the economic hub of East London. Their products are used in cosmetics, cooking, and cardio-friendly preservatives from Midrand to Mumbai. Having begun with just a handful of community workers and a piece of overlooked land, the venture employs 20 full-time and 65 part-time staff. Now, the company is gunning for bigger goals. They want to automate their processing line, extract more of their own oils on-site, and reach R6 million in sales this financial year. So far, they’re on track, with sales approaching R3 million already and with five rosemary oil containers already setting sail to the United States.

“Funding in agriculture is often a short-term affair in a long-term world. Many funders want results in two years. Plants don’t. But Qobo Qobo Essential Oils has stuck it out. We are building local and international markets. Today, our products are used in cosmetics, cooking and cardio-friendly preservatives from Midrand to Mumbai,” says Qobo Qobo Essential Oils chief executive officer Tafara Shuro.

Still, breaking into international trade is no walk in the herb garden. Growing rosemary is one thing, but navigating export laws, pricing structures and Incoterms is another.

“This is where government support has been valuable. For example, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) stepped in, helping open doors for us into the world of trade. They offered export training and helped us put our oils on the global map. With the ECDC’s help, we have been able to showcase our products in countries such as Cameroon, United States, and at multiple trade expos across South Africa. The ECDC is also assisting us with our upcoming trip to the United States. This type of help has opened crucial doors and built our confidence to engaging with international partners,” explains Shuro.

ECDC Trade Promotion Specialist Linda Lubengu says the Corporation’s export development programmes equip exporters and potential exporters with the knowledge and skills to take advantage of new and increasingly complex export opportunities.

“Qobo Qobo Essential Oils is a participant of our export development program and has successfully expanded its global footprint by showcasing its innovative products on international platforms. The ECDC Export Promotion program supported the company with tailored support, expert guidance, and valuable networking opportunities empowering them to navigate the complexities of international trade. The company gained the confidence and capabilities to tap into new markets, enhance its brand visibility and drive business growth,” says Lubengu.

What sets this project apart isn’t just the rosemary and chamomile flourishing across eight farms, or the vetiver grass quietly taking root as their next promising crop. It’s the fact that those fields are often managed by women like Nokulunga Quma, who once earned an average wage of R1,900 a month and now brings in over R100,000 a year, while still living close enough to tuck in her kids. She’s not just growing rosemary for oil or chamomile for extraction. She’s cultivating independence. She’s farming dignity.

Shuro says the Qobo Qobo Essential Oils model is community-centred. The company helps community members with tracts of land and trains them on rosemary, vetiver grass and chamomile planting. The company then buys the plants from the communal farmers and processes the plants into essential oils.

“The model is simple enough on paper but radical in practice. Those who express an interest in farming are supported from the beginning. If they don’t have land, the team assists in finding rental or lease options. If funding is a barrier, they help explore ways to cover start-up costs. Training is available for those without agricultural experience. Once farmers are up and running, Qobo Qobo purchases their crops, creating a clear and supported pathway into the agricultural sector. It’s farming with scaffolding, agriculture with empathy,” says Shuro.

When asked what one quality he’d bottle if he could, Shuro doesn’t miss a beat – a functioning partnership. Everyone doing their bit. No passengers. Just people pulling together.