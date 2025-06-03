New Holland boosts performance with header and harvester evolution

New Holland CX and TC straw walker combines, plus compatible headers, are all updated for 2026 to make set-up easier and harvest more productive.

Varifeed™ header upgrades

Identifiable via new end panels that match the ‘Natural Flow’ styling of the latest New Holland combines, New Holland Varifeed™ headers feature multiple updates to enhance intake and minimize losses. All Varifeed™ models offer 575mm of fore-aft knife travel to allow adjustment for high-volume crops such as rapeseed.

The new inline knife drive on all models means output shaft motion is now fully linear, delivering direct, efficient power for smooth, precise cutting with less vibration, noise, and with greater cutting force — especially in tough materials and at higher ground speeds. Furthermore, the previous belt drive design has been replaced by gearboxes and a telescopic shaft, reducing driveline maintenance needs.

Where currently only the largest 12.5m (41ft) Varifeed™ header features a dual, unsynchronized knife drive, both the 12.5m (41ft) and the 10.5m (35ft) Varifeed™ now feature a 100% synchronized dual knife drive, with the right-hand knife driven via the in-feed auger, significantly reducing vibration.

Knife speed has been increased by 11% to 735rpm to enable higher forward ground speed with the same cutting performance. This is matched by the intake capability of a heavy duty 660mm reinforced auger. The new auger height adjustment assembly provides two pre-set positions: high for rapeseed and low for small grains. This new feature reduces adjustment time by 75% – from 20 minutes to just five – on single span augers.

All headers have a single PTO connection on the left-hand side to minimize connection and disconnection time. A two-position auger setting allows quick re-adjustment when switching between rapeseed and small grains. There is also a new ‘plug-and-play’ click-on side-knife design which cuts installation and removal to around five minutes, aided by a one-third reduction in weight thanks to aluminium construction.

New hydraulically-operated gauge wheels mean transport/trailer mode or field mode can be selected from the cab, alleviating the need to raise the wheels manually before the header is loaded on the trailer.

CX5/6 and CH7 series combine updates

To meet more demanding conditions, the UltraFlow™ drum, previously only available on CX6 combines, is now optional on CX5 models. Its staggered profile helps manage uneven loading, and improves threshing performance by providing smoother crop flow, quieter operation, reduced fuel consumption and up to a 10% capacity increase.

The CX5 and CX6, and CH7 hybrid combines – which feature drum-and-concave and Twin Rotor™ technology – now benefit from a revised Smart Sieve option and remote sieve adjustment. Pre-sieve adjustment is now mechanically linked to upper sieve movement: when the upper sieve is adjusted, the pre-sieve follows accordingly, saving time and ensuring matched performance. The offset between the upper sieve and pre-sieve can still be adjusted mechanically. For units equipped with the manual sieve adjustment feature and with Smart Sieve™ levelling to counter sloping terrain, the pre-sieve can now be more easily adjusted from the rear via a new lever.

On Hillside versions of the CX5.90 and CX6.90 combines, an additional sensor now controls the powered rear axle, while another on the rear lift system detects slope changes and automatically disengages the rear axle drive.

For chaff spreaders specified with remote-controlled deflectors, crop build-up on the spreading system and deflector blockages are now prevented as the deflectors automatic move fully to the right and left when threshing is disengaged. Once this movement is complete, the deflectors return to the original position.

All CX5/6 and CH7 combines for Europe now feature a rear camera to enhance visibility and safety as standard.

Smart Sieve™ and powered rear axle options for TC combines

Since its debut in 1992, New Holland’s TC combine has achieved remarkable global reach with 75,000 units produced. Its relevance extends beyond Europe, making significant contributions to agricultural markets in Brazil and Africa. Initially manufactured in Zedelgem (Belgium) until 2002, today’s TC combines are produced in Plock (Poland) and Curitiba (Brazil).

From the four-walker TC4.90 to the five-walker TC5.70, TC5.90 and TC5.90 Hillside, the range receives multiple updates for 2026, complementing recent upgrades including hinged right-hand cab glass, air-suspended seat, compressed air line and Bluetooth DAB+ radio. New standard features include the rear camera detailed above. The Smart Sieve option detailed in the CX5/6 and CH update will also be available for TC5 models for European markets, as will the powered rear axle update.