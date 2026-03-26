Big Dutchman emphasizes precision, transforming data into practical tools for decision-making.

They weigh quietly, they weigh steadily, they weigh accurately: modern poultry scales are more than just measuring devices. They are an early-warning system, help to optimise feed costs and uniformity and provide information about the well-being and performance of broilers and broiler breeders. From a wide range of proven solutions, Big Dutchman supplies the technology needed for these tasks.

Five reasons why scales help – both the birds and the budget:

Early-warning system: Fluctuating weights indicate what the birds cannot tell you, such as diseases, stress or feeding issues – often days before symptoms even appear. Feed costs: Feed is an important cost factor in poultry production. Farmers who know their birds’ weights can offer needs-based feeding – neither too much nor too little. Uniformity: uniform bird weights = uniform carcasses = better marketing. Performance monitoring: Daily weight gains, feed conversion rates, growth curves – without a scale, farmers must rely on their gut instinct and hope. With a scale: hard facts. Welfare documentation: Documented weight development is objective evidence of good management practices – and important for audits, certifications and buyers.

Three smart Big Dutchman scales:

Completely wireless and very precise: Big Dutchman is setting new standards in broiler weight recording with the new and innovative EasyCheck bird scale. In contrast to conventional, wired scales, EasyCheck can be placed wherever required in the house for unprecedented flexibility. The scale is designed to be set up on the floor so it is accepted easily by the entire flock, enabling continuous weight recording without stress.

Heidy

One of the most important goals for every broiler breeder manager is to control the weight of birds to ensure flock is as uniform as possible at the point of lay. Multiple weighing and grading processes are, therefore, absolutely essential during the rearing phase. Big Dutchman’s new bird grader Heidy makes this task a very straight-forward one.

Nesca 2.0: the scale inside the nest

With Nesca 2.0, Big Dutchman offers a currently unique solution for broiler breeder managers: the nest-integrated scale determines the females’ weight automatically, every time they visit the nest to lay eggs. Touching or interrupting the hens is not necessary. The result: an extensive data overview and weight determination without stress for both humans and birds. Big Dutchman developed Nesca 2.0 specifically for the Relax nest and the climate and production computer ViperTouch.

BFN Fusion – or how everything comes together in a smart way

But what use are the best weight data if they are scattered across different computers?

BFN Fusion, from Big Dutchman, is a centralised solution: all information from your farms that generates value flows together on the cloud platform in real time, with a clear structure, automatic documentation and 24/7 availability.

This means that determining the bird weights not only helps to calculate carcass weights very accurately but also saves time that can instead be used for other tasks.

Whether you have a single house, a location with multiple farms or a large network of farm complexes: with BFN Fusion, farm managers can see all data at a glance to keep track of everything – comfortably via the app, in the office or on the go. Modern farm management doesn’t get any smarter than this!