Automechanika Johannesburg Wraps Up Africa Roadshows with Successful Namibia Showcase

The Automechanika Buyers and Visitors Sub-Saharan Africa Roadshow concluded its six‑nation journey with a highly successful final stop in Windhoek. The gathering provided participants with valuable insights into the evolving automotive aftermarket and transport industries, while building momentum ahead of Automechanika Johannesburg 2025.

With earlier engagements spanning Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya and Mozambique, the Namibia showcase drew a strong turnout from across the automotive, transport and logistics sectors.

The morning programme combined thought‑provoking keynote addresses and interactive discussions, culminating in a networking session that connected industry leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.

Addressing the Skills Imperative

Opening speaker, Gerhard van Zyl, Operations Director at the Professional Group of Companies, tackled the skills gap head-on in his talk, ‘Navigating the Skills Gap in the Digital Age of Transport and Logistics’.

With 75% of logistics companies reporting that skills shortages are already hurting performance, van Zyl highlighted why the gap is widening: technology outpacing training, thin digital basics at entry level, and stiff competition for AI and software talent.

He urged a practical, near‑term response built around:

Micro‑upskilling : bite‑size courses that quickly lift data literacy, analytics and AI basics.

: bite‑size courses that quickly lift data literacy, analytics and AI basics. Structured pathways : apprenticeships with colleges, cross‑role rotations, and clear career ladders.

: apprenticeships with colleges, cross‑role rotations, and clear career ladders. Supplier enablement : making training a non‑negotiable in every technology contract.

: making training a non‑negotiable in every technology contract. Measurement: tracking digital competency, time‑to‑competency, automation utilisation, retention, and accuracy/throughput improvements.

Automechanika Johannesburg will echo this call to action, offering workshops and training sessions aimed at upskilling professionals and bridging this knowledge divide across the continent.

A Future‑Ready Supply Chain

The keynote address by Willem Hausiku, Logistics and Supply Chain Management Specialist and Council Member of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), explored the future of the automotive aftermarket.

Under the theme ‘Next‑Generation Logistics: How AI, Predictive Maintenance, and the Circular Economy are Transforming Operations’, Hausiku outlined six key pillars shaping the sector’s future:

Artificial Intelligence – enabling predictive decision‑making in fleet and supply management. Big Data Analytics – turning insights into efficiency gains across the supply chain. Predictive Maintenance – reducing downtime and extending vehicle lifespans. Sustainability and the Circular Economy – re-designing business models for lasting environmental impact. Digitalisation of Logistics Platforms – creating seamless mobility and reliability. Collaboration and Integration – building ecosystems where suppliers, distributors and workshops share real‑time intelligence.

Unlocking African Growth Opportunities

Providing the commercial perspective, Heinrich Stoltz, Automotive Manager at SKF, delivered a forward‑looking address titled ‘Driving African Growth – Leveraging African Opportunities’. He presented new data projecting strong growth in the regional aftermarket.

The traditional automotive aftermarket in Africa is set to expand from $21.07 billion in 2024 to over $33.14 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of 5.16%. This growth presents massive opportunities for African businesses, particularly if localisation, scalability, and knowledge transfer are prioritised.

Paving the Road to Johannesburg

The Namibia showcase not only spotlighted urgent challenges and exciting opportunities, but also underlined the role of collaboration in sustaining growth across Africa’s automotive industries.

“This roadshow demonstrated the appetite across Africa for knowledge exchange and regional collaboration,” said Michael Dehn, Managing Director of Messe Frankfurt South Africa. “The conversations in Windhoek will continue in Johannesburg, where global and African thought leaders will gather under one roof.”

See You in Johannesburg!

Automechanika Johannesburg 2025 takes place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 28 to 30 October. The event will welcome exhibitors, delegates and visitors from across the world, offering product showcases, live demonstrations, training workshops, and extensive networking opportunities.

Register to attend the show at no cost at https://app.messereg.com/events/visitor/automechanika-2025

For more information about exhibiting or attending Automechanika Johannesburg 2025, please visit www.automechanikasa.co.za or contact Tracy Gounden at tracy.gounden@za.messefrankfurt.com