Ascenso’s advanced VF technology leads the way in agricultural trends

Ascenso, the challenger brand in the offhighway tyre market, is addressing evolving agricultural needs with its innovative Very High Flexion (VF) tyre technology.

As farmers face mounting challenges—including soil health preservation, rising operational

costs, and the demand for versatile equipment—Ascenso is firmly aligned with agricultural

trends such as sustainability and precision farming.

“More and more farmers have realized that they can farm better when they use well-designed tyres,” says Dhaval Nanavati, CEO of Ascenso Tyres. “Our VF technology not only meets farmers’ expectations but also helps them optimise their operations while protecting their most valuable resource—the soil.”

Why VF tyres? A solution to modern challenges and soil health protection

Modern agriculture presents unique challenges, including soil compaction caused by heavy

machinery, fluctuating fuel costs, and the need for equipment that performs efficiently across diverse terrains.

VF technology provides a groundbreaking answer by enabling machinery to carry up to 40% heavier loads or operate at 40% lower pressures, reducing stress on the soil while maintaining high levels of productivity.

Ascenso’s VF technology counteracts soil compaction by distributing weight evenly over a

larger footprint, preserving soil porosity essential for water infiltration and root development.

This promotes healthier crops and ensures long-term productivity of farmland—a win-win for farmers and the environment.

Seamless integration with precision farming

Ascenso’s VF technology integrates seamlessly with precision farming practices, including

GPS-guided equipment. The VDR 2000 series, for example, ensures consistent performance

without disrupting planned routes or damaging crops. Its advanced tread design minimises

soil disturbance while providing dependable traction across diverse terrains, even in

challenging conditions.

Long-term cost benefits for farmers

VF technology offers significant cost savings through improved operational e>iciency and

reduced replacement frequency. Field tests have shown that VF tyres can lead to a significant reduction in fuel consumption, extending at the same time the tyre lifespan and improving overall productivity.

“The ability to carry heavier loads minimises trips required for tasks like transporting crops or applying fertilisers”, Mr. Nanavati points out. “Farmers can save significant time, fuel, and operating costs while counting on enhanced performance and increased yields. This is a great advantage for farmers, season after season.”

Ascenso’s commitment to innovation

As one of the fastest-growing brands in the offhighway tyre market, Ascenso Tyres continues to innovate in VF technology. Current research focuses on further improving tread designs for specific crop types and exploring new compounds for enhanced durability in extreme conditions.

“Our brand commitment is simple: We aim to provide farmers with innovative solutions that deliver long-term benefits,” says Mr. Nanavati. “The ongoing development of our VF

technology reflects this dedication to combining sustainability with cutting-edge

performance.”

Farmers seeking innovative solutions that protect their soil while optimising e>iciency can

learn more about Ascenso’s advanced VF tyre technology by visiting www.ascensotyres.com or contacting their local dealer.