Ascenso to Showcase Advanced Agricultural Tyre Portfolio at Agritechnica 2025

Ascenso Tyres, a rapidly expanding global off-highway tyre brand under the Mahansaria Group, is once again set to participate in Agritechnica 2025, the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural technology, taking place from 9 to 15 November in Hannover, Germany. The company will present its latest innovations and complete agricultural range in Hall 4 at Stand B56.

Ascenso will display a comprehensive line-up of high-performance tyres developed to meet the evolving demands of modern farming and industrial needs.

Among the key products on display, the FCR185 offers maximum strength, superior grip and control on all terrains, making it ideal for construction and transportation applications with agricultural trailers requiring durability and smooth performance. The FTR170 is engineered for both road and field, delivering superior grip, durability, and stability, with low rolling resistance and exceptional soil protection for maximum efficiency. For high-speed trailer operations, the FTR176 combines durability, comfort, and low rolling resistance with outstanding flotation and reduced soil impact.

The MDR1000 ensures reliable performance across all terrains, offering superior grip, strength, and low vibration for tractors, backhoes, and telehandlers. A versatile option, the UTR240 blends the best of R-1, R-4, and turf designs, providing traction, soil protection, and comfort across all terrains and tasks.

Ascenso’s VF technology will be represented by the VDR2000, which delivers unmatched traction, durability, and fuel efficiency, ensuring higher load capacity, reduced soil compaction, and longer tyre life for modern tractors. The VDR901, engineered for heavy, high-speed sprayers, offers superior load capacity, soil protection, and multi-directional grip with outstanding road stability and fuel efficiency. Lastly, the VHR3000, a VF radial designed for modern harvesters, delivers high productivity, superior traction, and exceptional load-carrying strength with stubble-resistant durability. The VHR3000 is excellent for frequent loading and unloading in cyclic field operations (CFO), ensuring better durability and reliability than standard tyres.

Visitors to the Ascenso booth will have the opportunity to interact directly with the global sales team and senior executives, gaining exclusive insights into the brand’s technology, market expansion, and long-term vision. The stand will also feature product demonstrations and be open to partnership discussions, offering an interactive and informative experience for guests and professionals across the sector.

“Agritechnica is a key platform for us to personally engage with our customers and partners across Europe and beyond,” said Dhaval Nanavati, CEO of Ascenso Tyres. “Our presence this year reflects the strength and versatility of our tyre portfolio, and our ongoing commitment to providing reliable, value-driven solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the global farming community.”

Ascenso’s presence at Agritechnica reinforces its position as a next-generation leader in the off-highway tyre industry, committed to performance, partnership, and progress.

Visit Ascenso Tyres in Hall 25, Stand B56 at Agritechnica 2025 to explore the full product range and meet the team driving the brand’s global journey; because at Ascenso, we never stop rising.

Post Agritechnica in Germany, we meet you next at the LAMMA show in UK in January 2026 and at The Tire Cologne, Germany in June 2026.