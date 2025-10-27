Agrofi Egg Emerges as South Africa’s Premier Agribusiness

Agrofi, a burgeoning force in South Africa’s agribusiness sector, is thrilled to declare its dedication to transforming the agricultural industry through cutting-edge poultry farming, vegetable and herb production. A strategic force in South Africa’s agricultural sector; the company places a strong emphasis on community empowerment.

With a mission to bolster food security and advocate for sustainable practices in the Western Cape and beyond, Agrofi is set to spearhead the future of agriculture in South Africa.

Founder and CEO of Agrofi Egg, Desmond Irabor states that the company’s uniqueness lies in their mission-driven approach.

“Agrofi was founded on the belief that agriculture should be more than a livelihood; it should be a shared responsibility that strengthens communities and supports Africa’s food security.”

“Every product we deliver reflects our commitment to feeding people with purpose, integrity, and sustainability”, said Irabor.

Currently overseeing 2,300 layers, Agrofi boasts an impressive daily production of 2,000 eggs. With intentions to double this capacity by March 2026, the company is on a fast-paced growth path. Beyond poultry farming, Agrofi is broadening its scope to include vegetable and herb production, as well as exploring snail farming, rabbit breeding, and livestock rearing, encompassing cattle, goats, sheep, and pigs.

“Our operations prioritize animal health management and sanitary handling procedures,” states Irabor.

“Delivering top-notch quality products is our utmost priority, and we are committed to providing freshness and reliability to our clientele, which includes hotels, restaurants, cafes, retail supermarkets, and individual consumers.”

Despite encountering challenges in logistics and market access, particularly the need for a larger distribution vehicle, Agrofi is resolute in distinguishing itself from established brands like Rainbow Chickens and Sunrise through quality, consistency, and sustainable farming.

“At Agrofi, we believe balance is key. The traditional farming method gives us a foundation rooted in care and respect for nature, while modern practices introduce precision, scalability, and efficiency.”

Our approach focuses on employing data-driven monitoring systems, sustainable feed formulations, and renewable energy solutions, all while preserving the wisdom and ethics of traditional farming.”

Irabor confirms that this approach enables the company to produce high-quality, sustainable food that benefits both people and the planet.

Agrofi’s dedication extends beyond producing high-quality agricultural products; it also focuses on empowering local communities. By partnering with high school students and the Ubuntu Foundation, Agrofi offers practical agricultural training and donates eggs to those in need.

The company has also dedicated itself to collaborating closely with universities in South Africa, and the investment agency, Wesgro. Agrofi has highlighted their commitment to the empowerment of women and has partnered with the Department of Agriculture to advance its mission of youth and women empowerment initiatives.

“My business partner is a female and we both agreed to establish our company on the principle that agriculture should transcend being merely a livelihood. It should be a collective responsibility that fortifies communities,” Irabor emphasized.

Irabor further notes that their purpose-driven approach aims to cultivate the next generation of farmers and agripreneurs, ensuring a sustainable future for South Africa’s agricultural sector.

“The journey of Agrofi and the Ayemere Group was born out of a simple yet powerful vision; to reconnect humanity with farming and build a self-sustaining model that promotes food security.”

Irabor notes that having witnessed food insecurity while growing up, his purpose was to create a business that restores dignity to local production. “Agrofi was founded to be more than just a farm; it’s a movement that celebrates sustainable agriculture, ethical farming, and community empowerment.”

Looking ahead, Agrofi’s ambitious plans include acquiring a 100-hectare farm to launch Phase Two of its expansion, diversify operations, and scale production. Although Agrofi is not currently hiring, the company anticipates workforce growth in 2026, focusing on recruiting individuals passionate about sustainable agriculture and community development.

Agrofi remains committed to providing dependable weekly egg supplies across South Africa, ensuring consistency and reliability for its partners, including hotels, supermarkets, catering companies, office parks, and restaurants.

With a motivated team, a clear vision, and a new partnership with The International Commodity Summit 2025, Agrofi is poised to become the leading agribusiness in South Africa.