Applications Open for 2025 Resilient Agriculture Innovations for Nature Challenge in East Africa

Global Resilience Partnership (GRP), Shockwave Foundation and Munich Re Foundation are inviting agricultural innovators in East Africa to apply for the Resilient Agriculture Innovations for Nature (RAIN) challenge.

The applications close 31 January 2025.

Requirements

The Resilient Agriculture Innovations for Nature (RAIN) Challenge is open to:

– Not-for-profit organizations, including public institutions, local civil society groups, international NGOs, and academia.

– For-profit organizations, farmers, and entrepreneurs in East Africa (Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda).

Benefits

– Winners will gain access to potential funders, a tailored mentoring program, and communication support to enhance their messaging.

– They will be invited to participate in an investor forum and pitching session, either in-person or virtually.

– Shortlisted candidates will benefit from a leadership academy facilitated by industry experts.

– Winners will receive a cash prize of up to USD 50,000 after completing the mentoring period and leadership academy.

Timeline

Application Window: 10 December 2024 – 31 January 2025

Webinar for Applicants: 16 January 2025, 15:00 – 16:00 EAT. Register here.

Application Deadline: 31 January 2025 at 23:59 EAT

Shortlist Notification: By mid-March 2025

For inquiries, please email: challenge@globalresiliencepartnership.org.