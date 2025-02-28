ANSO-funded project promotes sweet sorghum hybrids for industrial and nutrition security in sub-Sahara Africa

A three-year transformative project funded by the Alliance of International Science Organization (ANSO) is promoting sweet sorghum hybrids for diverse uses, including bioethanol production, animal feed, and biofertilizers, while bolstering food and nutritional security in sub-Sahara Africa.

Started in July, 2024 and spearheaded by the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology’s (JKUAT) Institute of Biotechnology and Research (IBR) under the leadership of Dr. Sylvester Anami, the initiative is also aimed at addressing food security challenges and climate change impacts in the region.

Spaning Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Sudan, it has, in a collaborative effort, brought on board the National Semi-Arid Resources Research Institute (NaSARRI) in Uganda, Agricultural Research Corporation-Sudan, Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), and the Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Sweet sorghum, recognized for its resilience to low moisture and pest resistance, is proving to be a game-changer for farmers in arid and semi-arid regions.

Trials involving seven sweet sorghum hybrid varieties, supplied by Hai-Chun Jing, are currently underway in Kenya at JKUAT’s Sino-Africa Joint Research Centre (SAJOREC) Modern Agriculture Demonstration Area, as well as in Kakamega, Kisumu, and Machakos.

Initial harvest results show that the sweet sorghum hybrids outperform local varieties in yield per acre, possess higher sugar content (Brix levels), deter birds, and demonstrate resistance to pests such as Striga, a parasitic weed that affects cereal crops.

The high sugar concentration makes the stalks sticky and less palatable for many bird species, while certain varieties contain tannins or other natural compounds that discourage feeding. Additionally, the compact seed heads of some sweet sorghum hybrids make it harder for birds to access the grains compared to other cereals like millet or traditional sorghum varieties.

According to Dr. Anami, involving farmers in Kakamega’s Ikolomani and Kisumu’s Nyando regions has not only improved access to better seeds but has also empowered communities to adopt sorghum as a staple food, enriching diets and enhancing livelihoods.

“Over 100 farmers and their families are already benefiting from the initiative, with enhanced knowledge and access to training through organizations like the Shimanyiro Sorghum Farmers’ Association and the Mukongolo Consumer Cooperative. Also, the knowledge-sharing sessions and exchange visits between Kakamega and Kisumu farmers have strengthened networks, ensuring the sustainability of sorghum farming across western Kenya.”

Beyond farming, the project emphasizes value addition and industrial applications. In Kakamega County, a 100-kg capacity micro-distillery and a sorghum mill have been procured, paving the way for bioethanol production and other value-added products.

A community seed bank is also under construction to safeguard indigenous and hybrid sorghum varieties. Additionally, farmers are receiving training in business and financial management to equip them for future entrepreneurial ventures.

In Uganda, efforts are underway to produce hybrid seeds from parent lines, while partner countries continue to exchange expertise in breeding, cultivation, and value addition. These collaborative efforts have already yielded academic outputs, with one paper presented at an international conference and multiple manuscripts and a book in development to document the findings.

Looking ahead, the second year of the project will focus on scaling up the production of bioethanol, animal feed, and biofertilizers using sweet sorghum hybrids. This initiative holds the potential to transform agriculture in sub-Saharan Africa by providing a sustainable solution to food security challenges while unlocking new industrial opportunities.

Dr. Anami believes that this initiative is not only empowering farmers but also positioning sweet sorghum as a catalyst for a sustainable circular economy across the continent.