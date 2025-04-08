Agrimac and Bundu all-terrain forklift trucks offer high efficiency in harsh conditions

Leading manufacturers of forklift trucks are constantly advancing the design of all-terrain machines to offer improved performance, higher efficiencies and greater safety in tough conditions.

Shamrock Handling Concepts supplies and supports a wide range of quality branded Agrimac and Bundu all-terrain forklifts, developed for safe operation in harsh, uneven terrain. Typical applications for this robust equipment are in agriculture and forestry, mining, industrial sites, building and construction, as well as outdoor warehousing

The company’s all-terrain forklifts – with lifting capacities between 1.8 and 3.5 tonnes – combine durability, efficiency and power, to ensure dependable operation in the most challenging environments.

Experts at Shamrock Handling Concepts offer customers a useful advisory service on the best forklift to use for each task. Specialists also offer technical advice on correct maintenance to ensure minimal downtime and extended service life of machines. Operator safety is another important factor.

“The main advantage of choosing tough off-road forklift trucks for use in arduous environments, is one machine has the capability to move stock in all conditions – uneven, slippery, muddy or steep – without the need for other vehicles. For example, one Agrimac or Bundu forklift truck is able to move stock from a yard or field, safely to a warehouse,” explains Kobus Cronje, General Manager, Shamrock Handling Concepts. “Important points to consider include the type and size of loads that will be lifted, the terrain on which the forklift will operate, the distance to be travelled and what attachments are required for highly efficient and safe handling.

“It is also important to choose a forklift with a mast height suitable for precise operational needs, whether loading agricultural produce onto transport vehicles, or stacking materials at a construction site.”

Robust Agrimac 4×4 all-terrain forklifts ensure traction in unpredictable terrain. These robust machines are recommended for extreme off-road applications – including rough, uneven, or slippery conditions – where high traction, manoeuvrability and grip are crucial.

Bundu 4×2 all-terrain forklifts provide efficiency and stability on stable surfaces in standard off-road applications, where rough ground is a factor, but extreme full four-wheel drive capabilities are not always necessary. For example, in agriculture, forestry and construction.

Notable features of Shamrock’s all-terrain forklifts include high ground clearance to ensure smooth travel over rough terrain, minimising the risk of undercarriage damage, as well as high load capacities and extended lifting heights that allow operators to move and lift heavy materials efficiently and safely, even in challenging locations. These versatile machines can be equipped with optional accessories, like fork positioners, side shifters and telescopic arms, to enhance functionality in various applications.

To ensure peak performance and longer life of forklift trucks, regular maintenance is critical. Important routine inspections should include checking the machine’s structural integrity, the hydraulics and moving parts to prevent failures. Proper handling of fuel and battery care extends the lifespan of the machine and reduces operating costs. Because off-road forklifts require durable tyres, with the correct tread depth for optimal traction, tyre maintenance is also important.

Apart from the supply of new and refurbished all-terrain forklift trucks, Shamrock Handling Concepts, also offers a rental option, which is supported by maintenance contracts.

Shamrock Handling Concepts offers a full range of Agrimac and Bundu spares and provides a technical advisory, support and repair service throughout the country.