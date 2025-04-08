Uganda Intensifies Coffee Farmer Registration to Meet EU Compliance Deadline

Uganda is intensifying efforts to register its coffee farmers to comply with the European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), aiming to safeguard its coffee exports to the EU market.

As of April 2025, approximately 812,000 out of an estimated 3 million coffee farmers have been registered, representing about 30% of the target.

Government Initiatives and Funding

The Ugandan government has allocated UGX 13.9 billion in the FY 2024/25 budget for the implementation of a National Traceability System. This system is designed to enhance transparency and compliance across Uganda’s coffee value chain by tracking coffee from farm to export.

“The exercise requires up to US$9.15m (Shs35.6bn). The Ministry of Finance has committed to provide up to Shs13bn in the 2024/25 Financial Year towards farmer registration and the National Traceability System,” said Dr. Emmanuel Iyamulemye, Managing Director of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) while expressing the government’s commitment.

Registration Process and Challenges

The registration process involves capturing farm geo-locations and farmer details to ensure traceability. For farmers with over 10 acres, polygons of their farms are created for record purposes, enabling easy tracing of exported coffee. For those with smaller plots, geographic coordinates suffice.

Despite the progress, challenges remain. Some farmers have expressed concerns that registration might lead to higher taxes. Officials have clarified that the purpose is strictly for regulatory compliance, not taxation.

Masaka’s Resident District Commissioner, Huddu Hussein, urged stakeholders to focus on meeting the December deadline:

“We must work together as a nation to ensure that our farmers are well-informed and fully compliant with the regulations.”

EU Regulations and Compliance

The EUDR mandates that all coffee exported to the EU must be traceable throughout its value chain to ensure it is not linked to deforestation. The EU market is crucial for Uganda’s coffee industry, accounting for approximately 60% of exports.

Robert Nangatsa, Extension Manager at UCDA, highlighted the importance of compliance:

“The EU market is crucial for Uganda’s coffee industry, accounting for approximately 60 percent of our exports. It is imperative that we comply with the EUDR to maintain access to this market.”

Future Outlook

The Ugandan government aims to complete the registration process by August 2025, ahead of the EU’s December 31, 2025 deadline. This initiative is expected to not only ensure compliance with international regulations but also enhance the overall sustainability and marketability of Ugandan coffee.

Minister Kyakulaga expressed optimism about the future of Uganda’s coffee industry:

“Coffee never lets us down. If we double the quantity of coffee, we also double our exports, which amounted to nearly 1.6 billion dollars last year.”

By embracing digitalization and sustainable practices, Uganda aims to solidify its position as a leading coffee exporter in compliance with global standards.