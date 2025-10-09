Agrilevante: Technologies and Policies for Mediterranean Agriculture

The eighth Agrilevante international exhibition of agricultural machinery, equipment, and digital systems event opened this morning in Bari. A talk show opening featured speeches by Agriculture Minister Lollobrigida, ICE President Zoppas, Nuova Fiera del Levante President Frulli, Bari City Councillor for Local Development Pietro Petruzzelli, and FederUnacoma President Mariateresa Maschio.

Agrilevante is not only a prestigious exhibition of agricultural technologies but also a platform for agricultural policies in the Mediterranean. Opening this morning at the Bari Fair, the eighth Agrilevante trade fair offers over 5,000 models of next-generation machinery and equipment from 350 manufacturers. At the same time, it presents itself as a major forum dedicated to key issues facing the Mediterranean region: population growth and the growing demand for food, the fight against climate change, revitalizing trade relations between regional countries, technical cooperation, research, and professional training. This emerged during the talk show on the topic “Agriculture: the Heart of the Mediterranean economy” that inaugurated the Bari exhibition this morning, organized by FederUnacoma in collaboration with Nuova Fiera del Levante. Hosted by Rai journalist Nicola Prudente, better known as Tinto, who specializes in reporting on agricultural and agro-industrial supply chains, the talk show featured (via remote access) the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida, the President of the Italian Trade Agency (ICE) Matteo Zoppas, the President of the Nuova Fiera del Levante Gaetano Frulli, the Councilor for Local Development and the Blue Economy of the City of Bari, and the President of FederUnacoma Mariateresa Maschio. The mission of agriculture, as Francesco Lollobrigida pointed out, is to produce food products sustainably, but sustainability must also be understood in an economic sense, because the farmer’s income is an essential condition for him to continue to be an active participant in the production system and a defensive stronghold in the local territory. From this perspective, the government’s public support is extremely important, the Minister added, noting the significant funds allocated to agriculture and specific support tools for mechanization, such as the Innovation Fund, as well as the research development plans to make the Italian system more competitive. Mariateresa Maschio also spoke on the topic of profitability, emphasizing how good remuneration for agricultural activities is essential to encouraging businesses to invest in technological innovation. Along with the development of technologies, which are increasingly refined and driven by advanced digital systems – added the President of the manufacturers’ association – it is necessary to involve the new generations, who can see increasingly interesting and rewarding career opportunities in highly technological agriculture. Training therefore plays an important role, a topic Matteo Zoppas emphasized, noting that it should not be seen as simple training in the use of machinery but as a path to understanding the complexity of the production system and the strategic value of agricultural technology. The ICE president also mentioned the role of trade fairs in promoting manufacturing sectors and Made in Italy products, as they can optimize companies’ promotional activities, lowering costs and multiplying business opportunities. International trade fairs offer the best opportunities,” Gaetano Frulli recalled, “and an event like Agrilevante makes the Bari trade fair a point of reference for the entire Mediterranean region. The investments planned for the exhibition center, Frulli added, are aimed at improving the quality standards of the facility, making the Bari fair a central hub for economic activity in the Mediterranean. The fairgrounds, moreover, are part of the larger system of the city of Bari, which aims to play an increasingly important role in the Mediterranean landscape, said Pietro Petruzzelli, and which is also a symbol of the culture and agricultural tradition of the Apulia region. Agriculture is so integral to city life, Petruzzelli concluded, that even today there are patches of cultivated land within the urban landscape, which the Municipality intends to develop in the future for local products that can convey the history and tradition of the city and its territory. At the end of the talk show there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with the representatives attending the meeting and with Simona Rapastella, General Director of FederUnacoma.