Agrilevante “Lights the Beacon”

The eighth edition of the international exhibition of agricultural technologies kicks off in Bari. From October 9th to 12th, the fairgrounds will host the major Mediterranean agriculture event. “This event features cutting-edge technology,” explains Simona Rapastella, “but also a busy schedule of “political” encounters to relaunch cooperation among the countries of the basin. Agrilevante is – points out Gaetano Frulli – an essential platform for the development of the entire Mediterranean area.

Now in its eighth biennial edition, the Agrilevante exhibition lays claim to its position as a rich showcase of technologies for Mediterranean agriculture, and its growing importance as a cultural and political event. The exhibition, specializing in machinery, equipment, and digital systems for agriculture, livestock farming, and green space maintenance, will occupy the entire gounds—both internal and external—of the Bari exhibition center. Over 5,000 models are on display, produced by 330 manufacturers representing 14 countries, and visitors from 40 countries will attend this exhibition organized by FederUnacoma, the Italian federation of agricultural machinery manufacturers. The space reserved for institutions, and for the associative world, for research and professional training is gaining ever greater importance. “Technological innovation is the defining feature of this exhibition,” said Simona Rapastella, Director General of FederUnacoma, “which showcases new products and ranges specifically designed for agriculture in Southern Europe, the Balkans, the Middle East, North Africa, and even sub-Saharan Africa”. The Agrilevante/Machinery for Mediterranean Agriculture Competition, which features the “Agricultural Operations Award” and the “Green Space Maintenance Award,” focuses on the specific needs of this area and showcases models with the most innovative technical solutions. Outside the pavilions, the “REAL” space will showcase specialized vineyard robots in action, as well as an area dedicated to demonstrations of landscaping equipment. This new area, along with the Salone Levante Green, will launch Agrilevante as an event not only for agriculture but also for the world of gardening, both professional and amateur. The outdoor area traditionally hosts a dynamic exhibition dedicated to bioenergy supply chains, organized in collaboration with ITABIA, and a livestock area featuring a 10,000-square-meter marquee for a show-and-exhibition showcasing prized livestock breeds. “Agrilevante’s mission is to offer technological innovation as a tool to substantially improve the productivity, quality, and sustainability of agricultural production,” Simona Rapastella continued. “But a qualitative leap in Mediterranean agriculture is possible if these innovations are adapted to the production realities of the different areas of the basin, if they are supported with targeted policies, and if they are part of a framework of technical and economic cooperation between countries that also includes education and vocational training”. The participation of institutions, the organization of official foreign delegations in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), the presence of ministers and government representatives from the basin countries, the focus of the conference program (over 60 events) on technical, economic, and political topics, and the session of the Club of Bologna (convened for the first time as part of the Bari event) truly make Agrilevante a “platform” for the development of Mediterranean agriculture. The “Extend” area officially hosts professional agricultural organizations, research institutions, and universities, while the institutional offices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Forestry will be responsible for providing information on public activities supporting agriculture and cooperation, as well as promoting the candidacy of Italian cuisine for the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. “As this year’s campaign states,” concluded Simona Rapastella, “Agrilevante asserts its role as a beacon for Mediterranean agriculture, a point of reference for finding the right path and a safe haven for farmers and economic operators.

Speaking at the press conference, Gaetano Frulli, President of the Nuova Fiera del Levante, stated that “after the great success of the 88th International Trade Fair, we are restarting with Agrilevante, a biennial event entirely dedicated to the agricultural sector. Traditionally this sector has played a central role in the history of the Fiera del Levante, contributing significantly to the economic and social development of the area. What was once a section within our flagship event, the Campionaria, has now become an independent and key trade fair. This important milestone has been made possible through the strategic synergy with FederUnacoma, a key partner in this growth journey.

I can say with satisfaction that the goal has been fully achieved. Agrilevante now lays claim to its position as an essential platform for the development of the entire Mediterranean area, thanks to the joint commitment of exhibitors, companies, cultural events, and conferences.