Agriculture lessons to be learnt from Clarkson’s Farm

Behind the belly laughs, the hit show highlights some profound lessons for South African farmers & the local agri sector

Jeremy Clarkson has enjoyed a life of pushing boundaries, albeit behind the wheel of a fast car instead of an oversized farm vehicle that can only be described as ‘vast’. But his tractor-bound exploits have captured the world’s attention in the hit series Clarkson’s Farm, which offers a humorously heartfelt glimpse into the unpredictable and unforgiving world of agriculture. According to Kobus van Zyl, Senior Agriculturalist at Omnia Agriculture, not only is Clarkson’s new television endeavour entertaining, but it also teaches us good lessons about the power of science, planning, and experience in modern agriculture.

As Clarkson attempts to transform his Cotswolds farm into a working agricultural business, his well-meaning but often misguided decisions are on full display. From spraying pesticides in high winds to planting crops without proper soil testing, the show doesn’t shy away from his failures. That’s precisely what makes for such valuable viewing.

Guesswork is not a strategy

Clarkson often dives into decisions without the benefit of data or expert advice, planting crops based on hunches, or acting on generic tips. For Van Zyl, this approach is risky at best.

“If you don’t have data, you can’t make good decisions,” he says. “Whether it’s soil analysis or crop variety research, good data allows you to fertilize accurately, choose the right cultivars (genetic traits) for your region, and ultimately outperform the average.”

Van Zyl points out that farming is increasingly data-driven, with tools available to help producers adapt to their specific conditions beyond textbook recommendations.

Fertilizer without diagnostics can backfire

One of the most common mistakes Van Zyl sees – and one Clarkson repeatedly makes – is applying fertilizer without grasping what the soil actually needs.

“Without a soil analysis, you risk overapplying or underapplying nutrients,” he explains. “Both come with consequences. Overapplying can harm the environment and waste money. Underapplying leads to poor yields and lower profit.”

Tailored nutrient programmes, he says, are built on more than soil tests. “We look at the crop, the yield goal, the historic performance of that field. There’s no single recipe – it all comes down to context.”

Timing matters – especially with chemicals

In one memorable scene, Clarkson applies herbicide in gusty conditions, only to face the fallout when it drifts onto neighbouring land. According to Van Zyl, this kind of mistake is more than a PR problem – it can have very real financial and legal consequences.

“Spraying in the wind is asking for trouble,” he says. “You can damage nearby crops, lose product effectiveness, and even face claims from neighbours. Good planning means checking weather apps, using the right nozzles, and knowing when to wait.”

In the right hands with the right advice, he adds, modern technology allows farmers to be far more precise from application equipment to climate monitoring tools, reducing both input costs and environmental impact.

Soil health isn’t optional

In earlier seasons, Clarkson admitted to undervaluing soil health, only to realise later how deeply it affects yield and resilience. Van Zyl agrees that this is a common blind spot for farmers.

“Soil health is everything,” he says. “It’s not just about nutrients, but about microbial life, structure, moisture retention – the whole system. If you ignore that, your long-term productivity suffers.”

South African farmers, he notes, are particularly attuned to this, given the country’s challenging weather patterns and limited water availability. “The more we protect soil biology, the better our crops can withstand pressure, and we can feed our people.”

Advice isn’t a weakness – it’s a tool

If Clarkson has a saving grace, it’s that he eventually calls in the pros – whether it’s Kaleb for ploughing or Charlie for planning. Van Zyl believes the same principle applies everywhere, even among experienced farmers.

“Working with qualified advisers gives you a feedback loop,” he explains. “It’s not about being told what to do. It’s about discussing options, spotting problems early, and making the most of the season.”

He adds that in South Africa, many agronomists are part of professional networks and certification bodies, offering a standard of accountability and shared expertise.

Sustainability isn’t a buzzword – it’s business

While Clarkson occasionally dabbles in regenerative practices, his approach tends to prioritise short-term wins. For Van Zyl, that’s a missed opportunity.

“Sustainability isn’t just good for the planet,” he says. “It’s good for business. Sustainable practices protect your inputs, preserve your land, and increase your chances of long-term profitability – especially as climate risks grow.”

He notes that tools like biostimulants, which support soil microbial life and plant resilience, are becoming central to modern crop strategies.

Beyond the laughs, a real conversation

There’s no doubt Clarkson’s Farm is a good binge. But for those in agriculture, it’s also a reminder of how far farming has come and how complex it can still be.

“The show properly highlights issues farmers deal with every season,” Van Zyl reflects. “It’s chaotic, unpredictable, and depends on good planning. Clarkson’s mistakes may be exaggerated for laughs. But for farmers, they offer a powerful reminder. Agriculture is a science, a strategy, and a shared responsibility.”