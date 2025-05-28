SPACE 2025 will take place from Tuesday 16 September to Thursday 18 September at the Rennes Exhibition Centre. Following the tremendous success of SPACE 2024, this 39th edition also promises to be exceptional. More than 1,200 exhibitors and 100,000 visitors from 120 countries will once again gather in the heart of Western France — the meeting point of the Animal Farming Community — at the start of the agricultural season. The current geopolitical context is having a major impact on global agricultural and food balance. In this rapidly evolving environment, farmers continue to bear the responsibility of addressing not only food-related challenges, but also environmental, social, and energy issues. Solving this complex equation requires ever-greater professionalism, appropriate tools, and an openness to the world. SPACE stands as a forward-looking professional Exhibition for all sectors of animal farming, offering participants tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of farmers around the world. For its 39th edition, SPACE will shine a spotlight on artificial intelligence in support of farmers, aiming to improve precision, performance, working comfort, and animal health management. SPACE is also the must-attend event where exhibitors showcase their innovations and apply for the Innov’Space label. This innovation and progress label — essential for agritech companies — will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025. The 2025 edition will therefore be a key opportunity to highlight innovation, research, and SPACE’s role as a catalyst and accelerator of progress in animal agriculture.