The PURE Growth Fund Opens Call for Proposals for Clean Energy and Agribusinesses in Tanzania

The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership (REEEP) is pleased to announce that the first Call for Proposals of the PURE Growth Fund is now open. The Pure Growth Fund is a transformative initiative to accelerate the Productive Use of Renewable Energy (PURE) within Tanzania’s agri-food systems and unlock low-emission development pathways for the country.

In line with Tanzania’s priorities to strengthen and promote competitive value chain development in the agriculture sector, expand access to modern energy services in rural areas and increase the share of renewable energy in the generation mix to 75% by 2030, the PURE Growth Fund targets the intersection of agriculture and energy—two sectors that, according to the FAO, employ over 70% of the labor force in sub-Saharan Africa and account for nearly 20–30% of the continent’s GDP. In Tanzania, agriculture already contributes 24.3% of GDP and accounts for 55% of total employment.

PURE Growth One Funding Window

The first funding window under the PURE Growth Fund will provide EUR 2.5 million of incentive capital with ticket sizes of EUR 250,000 – 1,000,000 per company, technical assistance and policy engagement to support the sustainable growth of clean energy SMEs and agribusinesses, enabling them to expand operations, enhance profitability and build strong customer bases. The funding window will be open until 1 August 2025, with the implementation phase expected to begin in January 2026. It is funded by a generous donation from the Government of Austria and developed by REEEP.

‘’Austria is proud to be the inaugural donor of the PURE Growth Fund, a transformative programme that exemplifies our commitment to accelerating the just energy transition in sub-Saharan Africa, says Elfriede Anna More, Deputy Director General, Head of International Climate and Environmental Affairs, Federal Republic of Austria.

‘’The programme will de-risk the private sector and move beyond technology deployment toward holistic ecosystem integration, leading to a stronger market and accessibility of PURE technologies and services as well as more sustainable value chains,’’ says Merja Laakso, Director of Programmes, REEEP.

By integrating PURE technologies across the agri-food value chain—from irrigation and harvesting to processing, storage and transport—the PURE Growth Fund will increase the share of domestically produced food, reduce food waste and strengthen resilience to climate and financial shocks. It will further break the silos between agriculture and renewable energy by incentivising those services that maximise the impact of PURE technology on agri-food value chains.

“The launch of the PURE Growth Fund marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower local communities by integrating renewable energy solutions into agriculture, thereby increasing incomes and improving livelihoods across Tanzania,” says Honorable Mohamed Omary Mchengerwa, Minister of Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI), Government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

We are thrilled to launch the PURE Growth Fund in Tanzania as the first step in a multi-country programme,’’ says Eva Kelly, CEO, REEEP. ‘’There is extraordinary potential for renewable energy to transform agri-food value chains across the Global South.’’

Eligible clean energy SMEs and agribusinesses operating in Tanzania are invited to apply for funding and support under the PURE Growth Fund. The application guidelines, including eligibility criteria, funding priorities and submission instructions, are available for download on REEEP’s website at www.REEEP.org.